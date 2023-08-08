× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Edmund Barr House Interior 1 Layered vignettes of art and collections visually tell the homeowners’ stories, like a living collage. × 2 of 2 Expand House Interior 2 Prev Next

Photo by Caitlin Abrams; © CICO Books 2023 Lived-In Style

A native Minnesotan and founder and former owner of Junk Bonanza, the twice-yearly vintage market held in Shakopee, Ki Nassauer still counts the Twin Cities as fertile stomping grounds for salvaged style, even after moving to the West Coast to be near family. An expert who has been dubbed “the Martha Stewart of Vintage,” Nassauer shares insights for amassing and living with antique, vintage, and thrifted pieces in her new book, Lived-In Style: The Art of Creating a Feel-Good Home. Here, she lets us in on a few of her insider scouting secrets.

1 Shop early

Bring measurements of what you may be searching for, and go early for the best selection. Remember, most are one-of-a-kinds. I always take three runs through a market—first for the big items, next for midsize accessories, and lastly for the small objects that require digging.

2 The midwest is best

I miss the good prices Minnesota offers! Pottery found here in Los Angeles could be three times the price of the same piece in Minnesota. If you’re looking for hardworking, rustic farm junk, the Midwest is the place to be, from cabin décor to boating accessories. The rural antiques malls, thrift stores, and flea markets typically provide a better value. Vendors and shop owners are always friendly and happy to chat.

3 Be on the lookout

I see a trend toward collecting handmade crafts, particularly wooden or beaded items, clay pottery, and midcentury Scandinavian accessories. Wall art has remained a strong category. Just you wait: I predict early American furniture will start showing up in more modern homes along with a strategic mix of small patterns and loads of color.

4 Love it? Get it!

If I see something I love, I buy it. My motto, however, is “When in doubt, leave it out!” I rarely have regrets.

Ki’s local shop list

Photo by Edmund Barr Ki Nassauer

My favorite corner is 50th and Xerxes in Minneapolis, where I can always find a treasure at Hunt and Gather or Loft Antiques. A Rare Bird Antiques and Clarabel Vintage are also nearby. For midcentury modern, I go to SouthSide Vintage, Findfurnish, and Golden Age Design in Robbinsdale. For flea markets, of course Junk Bonanza is my number one favorite (the next show starts Sept. 21). I also make an annual trip to Oronoco in August for Gold Rush Days (goldrushmn.com) for a weekend full of great shopping and fun!