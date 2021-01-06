A New Year, A New Headquarters

× Expand MA Peterson - Sponsored Content - Header Image Photography by Alyssa Lee Photography, Interior Design by EuroNest

Our homes are extremely valuable. They offer us shelter, allow us to live authentically, provide space to make lasting memories with family and friends, and in less than 12 months, have become our new headquarters. We have learned to work, teach, dine, play, exercise, relax, get away, and disconnect in creative ways all from one location. With this, we have not only realized that our homes can endure much more than we thought was possible, but that they might not be well equipped to handle our current needs. As a new year begins, use what you have discovered about yourself and your home over the past months as an opportunity to improve your headquarters.

With inventory in the housing market continuing to move fast, and interest rates remaining at extremely low levels, the best investment you can make is to reinvent where you live and add value to your current home through refinancing and remodeling or finding the perfect lot to build a new home.

Photography by Alyssa Lee Photography, Interior Design by Brown Cow Design

Have you been waiting patiently to add more square footage to your home to accommodate a growing family? Would a combined sport court and gym be the perfect workout spot for you and your family? Do you wish you had a better cooking layout or more creative entertainment spaces for date nights in? Would you love to create a detached studio or suite above the garage for a private workspace? Or have you been longing to create a new home that includes everything on your wish list and is tailored to the lifestyle you desire?

Whether you love your home and your neighborhood and are looking to make a long-term commitment by remodeling, or you are looking to start fresh and build your forever home, use 2021 to creatively reimagine your home and invest in creating dedicated spaces with purpose in your private headquarters; designed and built to accommodate the experiences and features you need and want, and reflecting the way you want to live, moving forward.

Are you unsure of what approach is right for you? Contact us today to learn more about your options. Together we’ll develop a creative and strategic plan that is right for you and will allow you to love the way you experience your home.

Photography by Alyssa Lee Photography, Interior Design by Brown Cow Design
Photography by Susan Gilmore Photography, Interior Design by EuroNest
Photography by Alyssa Lee Photography, Interior Design by EuroNest
Photography by Alyssa Lee Photography, Interior Design by HISTORIC studio
Photography by Todd Mulvihill

MA Peterson Designbuild is an industry-leading resource in the Twin Cities for residential design, new custom homes, high-quality custom remodeling and additions, home updates and repairs, and insurance reparations. With a collaborative creative process that uncovers unique design possibilities and over 40 years experience designing, building, and renewing homes, we take pride in the award-winning creative solutions we develop for homeowners. We are passionate about designing and building and enjoy creating unique spaces that homeowners can enjoy every day in their home.