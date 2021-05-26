× Expand Photographs by Chad Holder modern living room Handsome Details: The living room has become Tim’s favorite and most-used space—same for his dog, Zoey, who loves to curl up on the love seat’s back cushion. The design seems to spill over from Tim’s personal style: He’s known for his dapper fashion sense that daringly incorporates unexpected pattern or color. As soon as he saw the geometric wallpaper (Sumi by Harlequin from AJ Maison), he thought it would be the perfect way to give the room a modern edge. “I wanted an impact statement,” he says of the wallpaper, which continues into the entry. Classic elements, such as the leather Chesterfield sofa, seem less formal paired with modern pieces such as the love seat, acrylic coffee table, and tie-dye rug.

Ever since Tim Mohnkern moved to Minnesota nearly 20 years ago, home has been an unassuming 1950s rambler tucked away on a quiet street in Wayzata. He and his wife, Karen, raised their daughter, Maggie, there, in a tight-knit neighborhood where Karen was known for her chocolate chip cookies and kids spent winters ice-skating on a rink in a nearby park. But years of happy memories ended in a sad reality: Karen passed away from breast cancer about four years ago.

While processing his grief, Tim decided he needed to do something to pull both himself and the house out of a rut. “It felt like where the house was at was sad,” he says. “I wanted to bring new energy into my home so it felt good for both Maggie and me.”

His goal was a classic and clean look that veered modern. He started in the kitchen, which he and Karen had planned to remodel. When the demo began there, he moved on to the three-season porch, then the living room, the exterior, the dining room. “I just kept going,” Tim says. “The more excited I got, the more I took ownership. I called it my therapy.”

For Tim, having worked as a sales rep in the design industry for years (including his current job at Unique Carpets), the room makeovers came naturally—so much so he plans to take on a few design projects when he retires. When that day comes, you know where to find him: in the same unassuming, yet now fresh and modern, 1959 rambler. “I jokingly say I can’t move because my neighbors are my backbone,” Tim says.

“I wanted my art to feel special in my house, so I thought of museums with white walls. Whites can go super creamy or super cold, so I had to find the right white—one that had warmth.”—Tim Mohnkern