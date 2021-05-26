Photographs by Chad Holder
Handsome Details: The living room has become Tim’s favorite and most-used space—same for his dog, Zoey, who loves to curl up on the love seat’s back cushion. The design seems to spill over from Tim’s personal style: He’s known for his dapper fashion sense that daringly incorporates unexpected pattern or color. As soon as he saw the geometric wallpaper (Sumi by Harlequin from AJ Maison), he thought it would be the perfect way to give the room a modern edge. “I wanted an impact statement,” he says of the wallpaper, which continues into the entry. Classic elements, such as the leather Chesterfield sofa, seem less formal paired with modern pieces such as the love seat, acrylic coffee table, and tie-dye rug.
Ever since Tim Mohnkern moved to Minnesota nearly 20 years ago, home has been an unassuming 1950s rambler tucked away on a quiet street in Wayzata. He and his wife, Karen, raised their daughter, Maggie, there, in a tight-knit neighborhood where Karen was known for her chocolate chip cookies and kids spent winters ice-skating on a rink in a nearby park. But years of happy memories ended in a sad reality: Karen passed away from breast cancer about four years ago.
While processing his grief, Tim decided he needed to do something to pull both himself and the house out of a rut. “It felt like where the house was at was sad,” he says. “I wanted to bring new energy into my home so it felt good for both Maggie and me.”
His goal was a classic and clean look that veered modern. He started in the kitchen, which he and Karen had planned to remodel. When the demo began there, he moved on to the three-season porch, then the living room, the exterior, the dining room. “I just kept going,” Tim says. “The more excited I got, the more I took ownership. I called it my therapy.”
For Tim, having worked as a sales rep in the design industry for years (including his current job at Unique Carpets), the room makeovers came naturally—so much so he plans to take on a few design projects when he retires. When that day comes, you know where to find him: in the same unassuming, yet now fresh and modern, 1959 rambler. “I jokingly say I can’t move because my neighbors are my backbone,” Tim says.
“I wanted my art to feel special in my house, so I thought of museums with white walls. Whites can go super creamy or super cold, so I had to find the right white—one that had warmth.”—Tim Mohnkern
Painting walls Benjamin Moore’s Simply White made them crisp and modern. Black paint updated the windows. “I love the look—it’s smart and gives the windows dimension,” says homeowner Tim Mohnkern. Zoffany Roman shades (from AJ Maison at IMS) bear Tim’s favorite accent color: orange. Many pieces, such as the Stickley chair, are from Tim’s long career working in the design industry.
Make It Personal: Built-in shelve flanking the fireplace had been all white. “It just wasn’t working,” Tim says. “I was in my basement and came across some leftover paint and said ‘I’m going to go up right now and paint the backs.’” The navy (Benjamin Moore’s Admiral Blue) draws attention to sentimental favorites, including his dad’s Thermos.
In the dining room, an antique-style English table paired with a midcentury modern cabinet reflects Tim’s penchant for mixing. The wood cabinet, which belonged to his mom, was refinished in a dark stain. A pair of traditional mahogany chairs also got a refresh in kelly green. Rather than crowd the small room with more furniture, he aired it out with oversized art on the walls. Tim admits to being so happy about the colorful abstract from Art Resources Gallery in IMS that he hugged it.
Kitchen Comeback: The kitchen was Tim’s jumping-off point for the home’s makeover (he and Karen had been saving for a remodel), and it was the biggest undertaking by far. Wanting to help him through a rough time after Karen’s death, Julian Design studio in Wayzata worked pro bono to reconfigure the layout and collaborate on the sleek look. The patterned wood tile floor from Mirth Studio inspired the gray cabinets. “I’m not a charcoal-gray person at all, but I loved it with the floor,” Tim says. Double wall ovens were the one feature Karen longed for, so the design team incorporated them into a wall of cabinetry. The mixer on the countertop also nods to Karen, who would send Tim out into the neighborhood to drop off batches of her signature chocolate chip cookies. “It’s old and we had no money when we bought that mixer,” Tim says. “It was important for me to keep it out. It’s one of my favorite things.” The art is a photo Tim took with his iPhone while looking up at the sky at Franconia Sculpture Park.
Counter Intuitive: As soon as he saw the gray-veined quartzite, Tim knew he had his countertops. The pear sculpture, by artist Robert Kuo, and stack of books sit on a stretch of countertop that previously enclosed the kitchen. Tim bought the framed wall art years ago at a sample sale at IMS.
Decorated with all the comforts of a living room, the three-season porch morphed into a bonus retreat perfect for quiet conversations over cocktails. Pops of bright green, including on the leafy fabric on a favorite chair Tim reupholstered, bring depth to the crisp navy-and-white scheme. The navy ceiling makes the narrow room seem more intimate, while a fresh coat of white on the paneled walls punctuates an art collage.
Calm and Collected: “I think this house is me,” says Tim, shown with daughter Maggie (who now lives in Texas after graduating from the University of Minnesota). “I’m very calm when I come in. It’s my safe space. It’s my zone.” A father-daughter trip to Los Angeles inspired the home’s clean style and white walls. “I wanted a California look, but not too California,” Tim says. He enjoyed the makeover so much that he plans to make interior design his retirement hobby.
Tile Style: The porch’s graphic floor treatment is made of 18-inch luxury vinyl tiles (Tarkett’s Riot Collection, available through Intersource at IMS) that gradually transition from a floral motif to pixelated abstract static.
“It was good therapy for me to update my home. It helped me begin to feel like it was ok to move on, move forward, and dream big.” —Tim Mohnkern