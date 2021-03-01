A Growing Trend

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shutterstock Monstera Plant Tropical jungle Monstera leaves isolated, Swiss Cheese Plant, isolated on white background

There are two camps in the pandemic: those who got puppies and those who got plants. Both involve nurturing a little bud, and both avenues lead to happier, healthier days. “As plants grow and age, there is a pride that you’ve kept this life going for so long,” says Lara Lau-Schommer, Community Outreach Director of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. “It beautifies your space—and it’s fun to play in the dirt every once in a while.”

It seems that when the going gets tough, the tough get growing. Think: World War II victory gardens. Lau-Schommer notes that vegetable cultivation is sprouting during the pandemic. “Right now, a lot of different things are coming together that are leading people back to the garden,” she says. “People are eager to grow food to support themselves and people in their communities dealing with food insecurities.”

Both out- and indoors, we’ve shifted from twiddling our green thumbs to putting them to work. “As more of us are eating in and sharpening our culinary skills, the desire for fresh homegrown food is on the rise,” Lau-Schommer says. For those who don’t have the space (or courage) to tackle a full garden, window-ledge herb collections strike the balance of fresh and manageable.

Overall, houseplant demand is soaring, Lau-Schommer says, due to “a combination of more time at home and a desire for cleaner air and less stress.”

For new plant parents (or those looking to dip their fingers in the dirt), a few indoor fronds for beginners.

For a structural stunner, turn to the snake plant with its signature upright leaves. Bonus: It’s almost impossible to kill.

For an elegant touch, monstera is the green ticket.

Not necessarily for beginners, but bird of paradise is a statement frond with jungle vibes.

This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Find more Home + Garden Show content here and in the Virtual Showroom, live March 13.