× Expand Softly grained birch cabinetry Softly grained birch cabinetry adds movement and warmth to the kitchen. A pocket gallery with a brass shelf, a playful abstract painting by local artist Ashley Mary, and vintage candlesticks raises the question: Why not decorate the kitchen like a living room space?

Heather and Brad Fox, the duo behind the growing Fox empire (which includes real estate, design, remodeling, a retail shop, and starring roles on HGTV’s Should I Stay or Go?) weren’t necessarily looking to move when they fell for their Edina home, but they found the house’s bones and lakeside location too good to pass up. During the remodel last year, the couple leaned into the house’s existing midcentury architecture with a 1970s-inspired color palette, clean finishes, and sunny, swinging energy that’s perfectly suited to the family of four, including sons Graham (10) and Wesley (8), and labradoodle Ivy (1). “This is the fifth house Brad and I have done for ourselves, but this time we didn’t think about resale,” Heather says. “We designed it just for us—how we live and what we like.”

Their first order of business was rethinking the floor plan of the spacious 1950s rambler, located on Lake Cornelia. The kitchen was cut off from the family room, and the sole main-floor bedroom was an absurdly large owner’s suite that included two bathrooms, a sitting room, an office, and a bar—one of three in the house.

The new layout relocated the kitchen to the back of the house with a view of the lake. The dining room moved to the front, just off the main entry. “It’s a little out of the way and nice for dinner parties,” Heather says. They also reclaimed space from the owner’s suite to create two additional bedrooms and a bath for the boys so the family can all sleep on the same level.

Heather loves color, pattern, and calm order in equal measure (“My brain needs to rest sometimes,” she notes) and pulls it off by prioritizing storage to minimize visual clutter. In this house, that meant making room for walk-in closets in each bedroom so piles of clothes and toys can go behind a closed door. Another example is a genius scullery in a narrow space off the kitchen—with open shelving for dry goods, a long counter for small appliances, a sink, and a dishwasher—that allows her to keep the out-in-the-open main kitchen tidy.

The lower level is like a hip boutique hotel with a pool-party-ready Palm Springs–inspired bar and changing area/bathroom that’s accessible via an exterior door for swimmers’ convenience (and to minimize wet footprints). Lockers for the kids’ friends’ clothing, a separate shower room tiled in cabana stripes, and a washer and dryer for towels are thoughtful and fun touches that reflect Heather and Brad’s welcoming, practical nature. “We wanted a house that works for us and makes our guests feel comfortable,” says Heather. “I think we nailed it.”

“I don’t want to live in a rainbow, but I need some color and pattern to add life, energy, and happiness to a space.” —Heather Fox, homeowner

× 1 of 10 Expand Living room A Warm Welcome: The living room reflects the Foxes’ appreciation of midcentury style, including its earthy colors. “In this house, mustard, olive, and rust were my starting place, then I added touches of blush and layered in white, navy, and other neutrals. Wallpaper was a big inspiration, too. I lay everything on a table and go with what feels good,” Heather says. The iconic Malm fireplace is a custom-painted curry yellow that pops up throughout the house. The coffee table is from The Goods Vintage and the abstract on the wall is by Twin Cities–based artist Christina Johnson. × 2 of 10 Expand Homework nook Specialty spaces: A homework nook tucked in as a passageway connecting the kitchen and dining room is an example of how the Foxes put their needs front and center for this house. “If we were thinking about resale, we probably would’ve made this a serving area, but a desk where the boys can do schoolwork and have computer time close to where I am makes more sense for us,” Heather says. Custom-painted Real Good Chairs are by Blu Dot. × 3 of 10 Expand Eat in Table Gather round: An eat-in table that’s connected to the island in the kitchen lets the family spread out and be together. Brass accents, including the custom brass range hood by Minneapolis-based furniture maker Martin Freitas, complement the wood tones while pendants from Dutton Brown add sparkle without blocking the lake view. The pink and brown vintage Turkish rug is from the couple’s Foxwell Shoppe in Edina. × 4 of 10 Expand Scullery fun + functional: The scullery is largely out of sight and the spot where daily life can run roughshod over any notions of crumb-free counter perfection. But why not make the space come alive with color and personality? × 5 of 10 Expand Dining room The dining room can seat dinners for 10 under a pair of luxe Banana Leaf pendants by Varaluz. A pair of art deco brass sconces from Heka Design Lighting on Etsy flank art by Emily Ruth Design. The rattan console is from Foxwell Shoppe. Heather says family china isn’t just for special occasions. “I love using the china that’s been passed down to us by our mothers and grandmothers when we entertain. We have a combination of four sets, and even though we’ve broken a few pieces over the years, it’s worth it to use it!” × 6 of 10 Expand Powder room “The inspiration was having a little Palm Springs escape right here in Minnesota,” Heather says of the guest powder bath, which her boys have dubbed “the Party Potty.” A palm pendant from CB2 hangs above a floating vanity from Moderno Porcelain Works. The Portmore Pink backsplash is from TileBar. Wallpaper, Queen PalmMilton and King,miltonandking.com × 7 of 10 Expand Bar Happy Hour: The bar on the lower level overlooks the pool and lake. Heather continued the color story from upstairs with splashes of blush and brass, then injected more saturated blues and greens. Shaggy pendants from Anthropologie and vintage barstools herald the playful spirit of the space. Graphic tiles from TileBar add another jolt of energy. Cabinets Gentleman’s Gray Benjamin Moore, benjaminmoore.com × 8 of 10 Expand Pool bathroom Splash Pad: Heather grew up with a backyard pool and put that experience to use, designing a well-equipped pool bathroom with an exterior door for easy access. A wall of lockers (from The Locker Guy) stows friends’ clothing. The space also holds a separate shower room, a washer and dryer for towels, and even a makeup table for guests. The vintage-style farm sink adds to the charm. Lockers Rojo DustSherwin-Williams,sherwin-williams.com × 9 of 10 Expand Primary bedroom Suite Dreams: The primary bedroom colors are softer to set a more restful tone, but various patterns keep it interesting. A large curved niche papered with thick meandering lines is all the decoration the large back wall requires. Azteca Mural in SoapstoneDrop It Moderndropitmodern.com × 10 of 10 Expand primary bathroom Ahead Of The Curve: Heather indulged her love of arches in the couple’s bathroom, using them in the mirrors, built-in cabinet, and shower door (reflected in mirror), where they soften the hard lines of the tile and vanity. The neutral color palette sets the stage for a variety of tile textures, shapes, and shine. Glazed tiles are from The Tile Shop and TileBar. White-marble-and-brass sconces from Heka Design Lighting flank West Elm mirrors. Prev Next

Design/Renovation: Fox Homes, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-473-1716, foxhomes.com