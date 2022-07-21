A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

× Expand Courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty Lake Minnetonka Estate

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?

Dubbed “one of the finest residences in the upper Midwest”, this 9,000-square-foot estate at 2400 Cedar Point Drive is on one of the most coveted lots in Minnesota, usurping the Windermere Estate as the most expensive Minnesota home on the market (that home is now listed for nearly $9 million, down $6 million from when it was listed in 2021, according to Zillow). Completed in 2016, the five bedroom, seven bathroom custom-built home boasts an East Coast shingle-style design and craftsmanship from Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes.

The main floor includes a two-story great room with views of Lake Minnetonka and a double barrel vault ceiling. Walk through large French doors to a beautiful observation deck overlooking the lake. This house maximizes indoor and outdoor living with multiple decks throughout. A south screened-in porch contains an outdoor kitchen and motorized Phantom screens. Continue down the hallway to a secondary primary bedroom with a covered porch (currently an art studio). A luxury spa bath includes beautiful Carrara marble, in-floor heat, a whirlpool, steam shower, heated towel rack, and views of the lake. At the end of the hallway is another screened porch with views of trees and a replica Nova Scotia lighthouse.

Three additional bedroom suites complete the upstairs floor, each complete with their own covered porches with views of the lake. The primary bedroom features a gas fireplace and a coffee bar. At the end of the hallway is a sitting room, currently used for exercise and TV watching, but could be transformed into a beautiful and spacious dressing room.

The ground floor level is nothing short of luxurious. Designed with lake-life in mind, the mud hall includes a bathroom and a laundry closet with a washer and dryer. If the rain or Minnesota winters inhibit you from enjoying the lake, take a swing at the golf simulator or enjoy your favorite movie in the theater room, with seating for nine of your closest friends and family. The ground floor could not be complete without two mechanical rooms, an HVAC closet, and even a fish cleaning station.

Completing the property is a 2,500-square-foot recreation and garage space that can hold up to eight cars and a boathouse and dock on the east side of the property.

You just can’t get enough of this beautiful home, complete with white oak hardwood floors, an elevator, nautical themed light fixtures, bluestone patios, a sprinkler system, and a circular driveway. Check out the property, and join us in vicariously living through the virtual tour and imagining ourselves inside this lakeside dream.