$6.5 Million Four Seasons Condo Boasts Insane Views

One of 34 private residences perched atop the first five-star hotel in Minnesota, a $6.5 million condo in Hennepin Avenue’s soaring Four Seasons recently hit the market, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Twin Cities skyline with incredible floor-to-ceiling windows and two private terraces.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,999-square-foot abode offers premium fixtures and finishes, making this ritzy residence among the top in luxe living (literally). It notably includes a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, modern marble countertops, oak floors, and an open-concept floor plan, according to its listing on Coldwell Banker Realty. Don’t miss the primary suite’s custom walk-in closet, plus a spa bath with heated marble floors.

When the Four Seasons says “experience the height of luxury living,” they mean it. This condo—which was originally listed for sale in March and re-listed in May—is located 35 stories in the sky, just one floor short of the total 36 stories of the complex. It’s the first resale in the building, says Coldwell Banker Realty real estate agent Ryan Platzke, and the condo has never been lived in.

Beyond this incredible condo itself, the property boasts proximity to some of downtown Minneapolis’s best attractions. It’s across the street from the Minneapolis Central Library, about a block away from Fine Line, about two blocks away from Nicollet Mall, and a 10-minute walk to First Avenue. “You can watch the Twins game in the distance from one of the three balconies,” Platzke says.

Inside the Four Seasons complex, discover Mediterranean-inspired dining courtesy of chef Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, plus other nearby notables including Billy Sushi, Guacaya Bistreaux, Demi, and Spoon and Stable.

Learn more about the Four Seasons, and this luxury condo, at fourseasons.com and coldwellbankerhomes.com.