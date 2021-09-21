5 Stunning Homes on Summit Avenue

× Expand Photos via Zillow Summit Ave Home

Listing price: $1,350,000

Bedrooms: 6, Bathrooms: 5

Features: Mother-in-law-apartment, hardwood floors, enclosed porch, seven fireplaces

Designed by Clarence Johnston, this charming Summit Ave mansion was built in 1883. This home offers many spaces for entertaining with three porches, a sunlit dining room, and a ballroom overlooking Summit Ave. Additional space can be found in the mother-in-law-apartment and unfinished carriage house.

Listing price: $1,200,000

Bedrooms: 7, Bathrooms: 7

Features: Exercise room, home office space, rec area, two car garage

This French Victorian home was built in 1899 by American architect, Cass Gilbert. It includes a stunning kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a butler's pantry. Aesthetic is everything in this historic home

Listing price: $1,295,000

Bedrooms: 6, Bathrooms: 4

Features: Two car garage, plenty of storage, gourmet kitchen, leaded glass windows

Enjoy the timeless curb appeal of this English Tudor home. Built in 1924, this home has many modern upgrades and is perfect for families and entertaining guests. Take note of the craftsmanship put into the terrazzo floor and spacious living room. There’s plenty of opportunity to step into nature, with a perennial garden plus a three season front porch.

Listing price: $1,750,000

Bedrooms: 7, Bathrooms: 5

Features: New landscaping, ballroom, fireplaces, porches

This seven bedroom five bathroom Victorian mansion has all the charm Summit Avenue is known for. The property includes a two story renovated carriage house with two additional bedrooms and baths. Other one of a kind amenities include a recording studio, ballroom, and an exercise room.

Listing price: $1,149,900

Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 5

Features: Home office, patios, two car garage, walk in shower, soaking tubs

Another beautiful English Tudor home makes the list. This home has a luxurious, updated kitchen with a Wolf oven, Asko dishwasher, copper sink, and espresso bar. This home is ideal for families with it’s formal living room and sunroom combined with a family room, dining room, and cozy breakfast nook.