1 of 5
Dyed spools of cloth
@northerndyer: Libby London, AKA @northerndyer, is a natural dyer who focuses on creating zero-waste, ethically sourced, locally grown, and drought-tolerant natural dyes. Scrolling through her Insta, you’ll find everything from naturally dyed 100 percent silk pillowcases to grow-your-own-natural-dye-garden kits.
2 of 5
Claire Johnston on a ladder
@minncenturymod: When Claire Johnston bought a 1918 craftsman bungalow as her first home, she was filled with ideas. Now she is single-handedly bringing a touch of modern minimalism to the bungalow project by project—all aesthetically documented on her Insta.
3 of 5
Cynthia Yang
@cindiyang: Blogger Cynthia Yang is all about the life hacks and DIY moments of interior design. Her page is full of tips and tricks to personalize your home, whether it’s picking a color scheme or avoiding rookie mistakes—and she’ll even teach you how to keep your pickiest succulents alive.
4 of 5
Gladys Tay on stairway
@thegladystay: Meet maximalist Gladys Tay. The designer and vintage dealer's home feels like a living art studio, with eclectic pieces and pops of color. Try to spot Tay's "monsters", three miniature schnauzers and one Pekingese, in the background of her shots.
5 of 5
a 2005 Class C Winnebago interior
@minniecampers: Grace and Kyle McAvoy started renovating their “Minnie Winnie” (a 2005 Class C Winnebago) as a quarantine project. You can follow their day-by-day renovation to see how the Minnie camper became a home away from home for the couple’s many outdoor adventures.