5 Luxurious Homes Around South Minneapolis Lakes

Of the many magnificent homes in the Twin Cities, few can compare to those situated on the lakes of South Minneapolis. Between Bde Maka Ska, Lake Harriet, and Lake of the Isles, these five homes are the epitome of luxury meeting lake life.

Linden Hills, listing price: $2,795,000

Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Skylight, walk-in shower stall, master-walk thru, fireplace, private pool

Designed by architect, Jim Jennings, this home is an impressive mid-century modern dream. Take in stunning views of Lake Harriet while maintaining your privacy with a birch grove. There is world-class landscaping by Coen Partners, a 40x20 foot reflecting pool, a generous motor court, and that’s just the exterior! Inside includes a Valcucine Italian kitchen, pivot hinge doors, and Italian tile floors.

Kenwood, listing price: $2,350,000

Bedrooms: 5, Bathrooms: 6

Features: Jetted tub, wine room, media room, private master bathroom, skylights

This home offers elegance and charm with its classic red brick Colonial style. Situated right on Lake of the Isles, residents are just steps from enjoying the amenities of the lake. The main level includes a center island kitchen with a large breakfast area, a sun room opening to the backyard, and a powder room. Other unique features include a treetop study, wine room, and a Sonos sound system throughout the main level, lower level family room, owner’s suite, and rear patio.

East Harriet, listing price: $3,750,000

Bedrooms: 5, Bathrooms: 7

Features: Sun room, bathroom ensuite, full master, separate formal dining room, bonus one bedroom apartment

Relish luxury Prairie School architecture with stunning lake views of East Harriet. This home offers ample space with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a finished five car heated garage, plus storage space. Other unique features include a green roof garden, a landscaped yard, a new bluestone patio, and waterfall. Entertain guests with a home movie theater, bar and billiards room, and a bonus one bedroom apartment with private access to a bathroom, living room, and kitchen.

East Bde Maka Ska, listing price: $1,199,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3

Features: Basement lookout, private master bedroom, master bedroom walk-in closet(s)

Located in East Bde Maka Ska, this home has more than just curb appeal, being just steps from the lake. The interior offers two fireplaces, a large eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, and an enlarged master bathroom. Outside, enjoy three garage spaces, a private backyard, and an in-ground heated pool. This urban abode has been extensively renovated to make it suitable for the modern day while paying homage to its Mediterranean architectural roots.

Calhoun Isles Whittier, listing price: $2,350,000

Bedrooms: 7, Bathrooms: 9

Features: Hardwood floors, sun room, fireplace, view of Lake of the Isles, spa

This lovely estate is part of the many homes built by cereal company executives, nicknaming the historic bunch, “Cream of Wheat Row.” Ornate detailing and a private terrace gives this home a regal feel. Unwind from the day in the private owner’s spa or take in the beauty of Lake of the Isles just steps from this stately home.