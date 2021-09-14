5 Late-Summer Gardening Tips

× Expand Shutterstock Zinnias

By this time of the year, parking lot greenhouses have long packed up shop. Sure, Cub still has a couple of outdoor plants greeting you on the way in, but there's still the feeling that we (my fellow procrastinators) have missed the golden hour for gardening. A quick chat with Julie Weisenhorn, an extension educator in horticulture with the University of Minnesota, says otherwise, though. Here are five things you can do to start some plants, help some plants, and even plan for next year.

It's not too late to plant.

First things first, Weisenhorn says, you can swap out earlier blooming annuals for fall-blooming mums in your gardening containers. They're an easy splash of color, and they come in a rainbow of colors: red, gold, orange, pink, white, and even purple. While some varieties can be hardy enough to last the winter through proper care, most of the time they're treated as annuals. Fun fact: The cushion mum was actually the foundation for the University of Minnesota's first plant patent in 1977.

Weisenhorn's own garden includes other late-blooming flowers like the joe pye weed (not an actual weed, we promise) and the anise hyssop. While both have small flowers, the actual blooms look very different: The joe pye weed's soft pink flowers grow in sprays that expand from little nubs to delicate anemones, while the anise hyssop—or as Weisenhorn calls it, "picnic on a stick for bees"—has spike columns that burst into light purple, licorice-smelling flowers to match the scent of its leaves.

If you're lucky, you might even see the state's insect, the critically endangered rusty patched bumblebee bee, ambling through, just like Weisenhorn did this year.

Water knows no calendar.

Even if the sun isn't baking your plants, keep them well watered until the soil is frozen, Weisenhorn says. This especially applies to trees and shrubs, which are also good to plant during these late summer weeks!)

When you water trees and shrubs, make sure to water deeply. The soil should be moist six to nine inches down. With trees, Weisenhorn says most of the roots that feed the plant are in the top 18 to 20 inches of soil, adding, "The feeder roots aren't that deep in a lot of trees but do go far beyond the drip line, beyond the canopy, way out into the yard or field."

Bring the outdoors back in.

If you have house plants you've put outside for the summer, you'll want to bring them back inside before the first frost hits. This can be earlier or later depending on the year, but no matter the time, make sure to check them over for insects and weeds beforehand. You could also consider repotting them because the soil gets crusty, depleted, and may have insects burrowed into it.

Be warned that bringing your plants in may cause them to experience a bit of shock. Weisenhorn's hibiscus, for instance, tends to lose its leaves when she brings it back inside because it is trying to figure out how many it needs in its new setting. Because of this adjustment period, Weisenhorn says now is not the time to bring indoor plants outside for last-minute sun.

"There's an acclimation period for house plants, and any plant that changes its environment," she says. "Indoor to outside changes the light, humidity, temperatures, and exposure to the wind, so it takes a little time, a couple of weeks for a plant to truly acclimate to its environment."

Don't worry about deadheading.

To deadhead or not to deadhead—Weisenhorn says it's not make or break. The most important time to deadhead is when the plant is still growing so that it can direct its energy into growing more roots, foliage, and flowers as opposed to producing seeds. At this point in the summer, the practice won't make much of a difference for most flowering schedules, but it could prevent dropped seeds from popping up as more of the same plant next year. On the other hand, if you don't deadhead, the seed pods can add winter interest against the inevitable snowy landscapes or provide food for wintering songbirds.

Spring bulbs start now.

Something to start thinking about is fall bulbs. Certain varieties may already be sold out, Weisenhorn cautions, but there should be plenty of other varieties to choose from. Just make sure to get bulbs that are hardy for our climate zone. Think early blooms and garden favorites, like crocuses, tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, striped squill, and… garlic.

"Just like with other bulbs, you can order garlic from a garlic producer—there's a number of them in Minnesota," Weisenhorn says. "You want to use garlic from a grower and not from a store because the growers have the right kind of garlic for Minnesota weather."

Even if you keep procrastinating, don't worry: You don't want to plant your bulbs in a hot fall, and Weisenhorn can testify that, in a pinch, planting bulbs even when it's snowing has worked out.

"The great thing in the fall is, even though people are tired out by the end of the season—'oh, I'm tired of doing gardening stuff'—planting those bulbs and taking that time has a great reward when you see the colors and plants come up," Weisenhorn says.