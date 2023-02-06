5 Insider Tips for a Main Level Remodel

Main level remodels are certainly one of the most daunting home remodeling projects. The process involves so many decisions that it can easily become a challenge to even know where to start.

If you’re considering a main level remodel, these insider tips will help you create the perfect space and avoid some common pitfalls.

1. “Open Concept” Doesn’t Mean No Defining Areas

Many of our main level remodel clients are motivated by the desire to open up their space. Even with an open concept main level, you still want to carve out distinctive areas.

Instead of full walls, this might be achieved with partial walls, sliding doors, furniture or cabinet placement.

For example, take a look at this remodel of a home in Minneapolis:

The kitchen and dining room area flow into each other. However, the archway above the kitchen helps create a clear visual break between the kitchen and the dining room.

2. Consistency Is Key

While each room might have its own distinct feel, overall you want to create symmetry within your main level. An easy way to achieve this is by using the same flooring throughout the area.

‍

In this Apple Valley home, the gray paint in the archway is echoed in the hood above the stove and the kitchen island cabinets. This subtly ties the two areas together without being too matchy-matchy.

3. Consider Sound And Airflow

Open concept main levels can be fantastic for conversation…or they can create unbearable echo. Likewise, it’s important to consider the airflow of your space to ensure there aren’t any stuffy corners.

This is why it’s a good idea to work with an experienced design-build team who has the know-how to recommend the right layout for your space.

‍

This Apple Valley home avoided the dreaded echo by breaking up the space with a bar and fireplace, as well as adding in fabric in the rug and curtains to help absorb sound.

4. Keep Windows Unobstructed

Natural light is key for creating an inviting, appealing main level. When designing your layout, it’s important to consider window placement and natural light levels throughout the day.

You want to ensure that you aren’t obstructing your windows or impeding on the light’s path throughout the day. Take for example this Chanhassen home:

‍

The path from the window to the dining room table was kept clear, so that natural light could pour into the entire space.

5. Be Realistic About Daily Use

When designing a main level, it’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of a fresh, new design. However, you don’t want to lose sight of how you’ll actually use the space on a day-to-day basis.

For example, you don’t want to design a space with company in mind and then discover that it’s impractical to use for a smaller group of people.

Also consider how you currently use your home and what areas can be improved.

The homeowner of this Burnsville house decided on an open shelf kitchen island for frequently-used pots. This simplified the cooking process. Additionally, her child currently used their kitchen when doing homework, so adding in an extended countertop improved a current use.

‍

