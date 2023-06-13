5 Homes Under $500K in Minneapolis

× Expand Photos via Zillow Minneapolis home

​​2123 44th Ave. N.

$192,900

Built in 1913, this historic three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 840-square-foot abode offers the best bang for your buck when it comes to north-metro living. It boasts new floors, appliances, and lights, plus a completely renovated bathroom upstairs. Sip your morning cuppa’ coffee on the home’s cozy porch, then take a stroll to Dancing Bear Chocolate or Hot Comics and Collectibles only a few blocks away. High school-aged kiddos can also walk to the nearby Patrick Henry High School—so parents can say “sayonara” to crazy morning school drop-off lines.

Listed by Devon Walton of Midwest Management Incorporated dba Midwest Homes

× Expand Minneapolis home

2519 Thomas Ave. N.

$234,900

You might be captivated by the bumblebee-yellow exterior of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,318-square-foot, Craftsman-style home, but wait until you see the incredible interior. Vintage-style windows and spectacular woodwork gives this Minny home the total “wow” factor. It’s close to Theodore Wirth Regional Park, the largest park in the Minneapolis system, where families can enjoy hiking, playing disc golf, cross-country skiing, sledding, golfing, and more. And yes, this 1927 home’s two-car garage is also bright yellow. We call it character.

Listed by Richard Ruprecht of Re/Max Results

× Expand Minneapolis home

1711 4th St. NE

$304,000

Embrace farmhouse, cottagecore vibes with this cozy four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,580-square-foot, Craftsman-style home in the northeast arts district. Vintage woodwork, refinished wood floors, plus fresh paint, new roof, new windows, and fresh stucco on the garage together offers the best in modern living for those with retro tastes. What we love about this home: the sleek trimwork and rosy wallpaper.

Listed by Carol Clark of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty

× Expand Minneapolis home

2642 Pleasant Ave.

$337,500

This historic two-bedroom, one-bathroom, Whittier-style home built in 1900 features 1,289 square feet of charm, with original hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, updated windows, a new water heater, and a two-car garage. Natural brickwork and a stunning porch give this antique abode all the idyllic hominess that families and young couples alike will like.

Listed by Nicholas Walsh of Keller Williams Integrity Realty

× Expand Minneapolis home

4901 3rd Ave. S.

$400,000

If you’re looking for a house with character, look no further than this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,069-square-foot, Craftsman-style home built in 1920. Its listing urges you to “indulge in the timeless charm of this stunning stucco,” and be “captivated by the exquisite woodwork and built-ins, reminiscent of a bygone era of true craftsmanship.” Check out the piano windows, unique brick fireplace, wet bar, and yes, even a sauna! Stained glass windows are the cherry on top to this unique gem in the Minny real estate market.

Listed by Alexander Boylan of Exp Realty

Prices and home availability are accurate as of the date the article was published.