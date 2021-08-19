5 Homes under $400K in St. Paul

× Expand Via Zillow Payne-Phalen home

Bedrooms: 5, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Walk-in pantry, 2nd floor 3-seasons porch, built in dining room hutch, new flooring

Natural woodwork and stained glass adds to this home’s classic charm. It’s spacious with five bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. The kitchen has modern updates with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relish the comfort of a historic home while being just minutes away from downtown St. Paul.

× Expand Highland Park home

Highland Park, listing price: $350,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Backyard, refinished hardwood floors, main floor bedrooms, new fridge, stove, and furnace

Fall in love with this picture perfect home situated in a desirable location. Take a walk to Hidden Falls or Minnehaha Falls and enjoy the many green spaces this location has to offer. More perks include a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom and an oversized two car garage.

× Expand Merriam Park home

Merriam Park, listing price: $345,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Breakfast nook, built in buffet in dining room, hardwood floors throughout

This gorgeous three bedroom two bathroom home is located in the heart of Merriam Park near schools like Groveland Park Elementary and Ramsey Middle School. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the closed in porch or cozy up by the original wood-burning fireplace on a chilly winter day. This home is truly an original with an adorable kitchen and charming full bath.

× Expand Macalester Groveland home

Macalester Groveland, listing price: $389,900

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3

Features: Updated spaces, wet bar, walk out, patio

This charming home located in Macalester Groveland is complete with fresh, modern updates to the kitchen, bathrooms, and living areas. This home has room to entertain with a wet bar adjoining a spacious room for guests. A rare walk out, patio, and large fenced in yard completes the house’s exceptional hosting capabilities.

× Expand Summit Hill home

Summit Hill, listing price: $345,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Open layout, hardwood floors, natural light, new windows

There’s plenty of beautiful natural light in this three bedroom two bathroom home located in Summit Hill. The home’s second floor was added in 2004 and includes a luxurious shower, huge closets, and a lovely bright interior. Take in the neighborhood’s green spaces with a fenced in backyard, mature trees, and a deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.