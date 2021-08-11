5 Homes Under $400K in Minneapolis Right Now

× Expand Via Zillow St. Anthony Home

St. Anthony, Listing price: $385,000

Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms:1

Features: Natural woodwork, three seasons porch, breakfast bar, living room fireplace

This charming four bedroom home offers curb appeal and plenty of space on an extra wide lot. Enjoy an updated kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and endless counter space. Get cozy in the wintertime with the stone fireplace situated in the center of a lovely living room. For those with an affinity for woodwork, this house is the one, with classic wood paneling in the interior and beautiful hardwood floors.

Bryant Home

Bryant, Listing price: $325,000

Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Central air cooling, living room fireplace, natural woodwork

This 2-story Colonial style home is perched on a small hill providing privacy and just the right amount of green space. Its classic style is paired with modern renovations, a private patio, and a two car garage. Enjoy all the perks of the desirable Bryant neighborhood, not far from many green spaces like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Phelps Field Park.

Whittier home

Whittier, Listing price: $349,900

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: High ceilings, KitchenAid dishwasher, 2 garage spaces, patio, open floor plan

This charming turn of the century home is ideal for urban living. Situated near the many eateries of Uptown, this home isn’t far from gems like Vegan East and Misfit Coffee. Relish in the conveniences of a private driveway with a detached garage. The second floor features three bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with a clawfoot tub. Location is everything with this home with many of the city’s attractions in walking distance from your front door.

Howe home

Howe, Listing price: $322,550

Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 1

Features: 2 garage spaces, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, fully fenced in backyard

This home features a spacious open floor plan with a finished attic suitable for a primary bedroom or office. The remodeled kitchen includes a granite countertop and new appliances. There’s plenty of green space with a hummingbird-friendly lawn and many parks and bike paths nearby.

Windom Park home

Windom Park, Listing price: $396,500

Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 3

Features: 2 garage spaces, separate formal dining room, natural woodwork, patio

This rare four bedroom, three bathroom find is nestled right in Windom Park near schools, parks, and plenty of NE favorites. This home is complete with an updated kitchen, baths, washer, dryer, and granite countertops. The backyard includes a large patio and fencing, plus a 2 car garage.