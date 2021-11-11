5 Homes Under $400K in Duluth

The housing market is starting to cool off as we close out 2021, but buyers are in luck with these five Duluth homes. Make Minnesota’s favorite getaway destination your home with one of these north shore gems.

× Expand Zillow Duluth Home

Congdon, listing price: $237,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Two garage spaces, natural gas, fireplace, hardwood floors

Located at the edge of Duluth’s Congdon neighborhood, this home is just close enough to the UMD campus for all things sporting events, performances, and art openings. This three bedroom two bathroom home has hardwood floors throughout and brand new carpet in two of the bedrooms. Stay cozy in the winter with the stone fireplace situated in the living room.

Chester Park, listing price: $225,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Lower level rec room, fenced in backyard, hardwood floors, fireplace

This whimsical home is just walking distance to great locations like Chester Bowl and UMD. This home has three bedrooms with potential for a fourth on the lower level, or opt to make this space an at home office. The backyard has a large deck, a shed, and space for a garage to be built if desired.

Congdon, listing price: $399,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3

Features: One attached garage space, natural gas, three piano windows, window boxes

Another classic Congdon home makes the list. This picturesque home is located on a quiet tree lined street not far from the lake or any of the local schools. There is ample space for informal dining, two large bedrooms, and a master bedroom complete with a dressing room. Enjoy window boxes and a tiered deck on the exterior along with a spacious backyard.

Chester Park, listing price: $259,900

Bedrooms: 5, Bathrooms: 2

Features: Covered front porch, eat in kitchen, tiled floor, oak cabinets

This five bedroom home has lovely natural woodwork throughout plus crown molding and maple hardwood flooring. Enjoy the grand fireplace flanked by built in bookshelves in the living room. The upstairs includes space for a rec room, home office, or sixth bedroom. Plenty of rooms and a large backyard makes this home perfect for any family.

Hunters Park, listing price: $275,000

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Features: One garage space, hardwood floors, porch, formal dining room

This Hunter’s Park home is full of updates. The spacious kitchen has been updated with light gray cabinets and flooring while the rest of the house has refinished hardwood floors. Take advantage of the in-home office right off from the kitchen, both with plenty of natural light. This home is in a great location near Waverly Park, and it isn’t far from local schools.