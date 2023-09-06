5 Homes Under $500K in St. Paul

× Expand Via Zillow

1043 Kent Street

$159,900

If you’re looking for an splashes of color, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,079-square-foot starter home gives the color wheel a spin—nearly every wall pops with a different hue. If flashy colors aren’t really your thing, no sweat. The listing for this 1913 home urges prospective buyers to “bring your design ideas and the hammer”—but you also may want a paint brush or two.

Listed by Aksana Sokurec of Midwest Management Incorporated dba Midwest Homes

946 Scheffer Avenue

$350,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,520-square-foot home is packed with character, from bold wallpaper patterns to wood checkerboard floors in the kitchen. The turn-of-the-century home, listed in July, also features a cozy front porch, walk-in pantry, updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, new upper-level windows, updated lighting, detached two-car garage, and Andersen windows in the living room. Plus, it’s not far from Mancini’s Char House, Dabbler Depot, and within walking distance to the Mississippi Market Co-op on West 7th Street.

Listed by Jackie and Bart Baxter of RE/MAX Prodigy

2160 Eleanor Avenue

$349,900

From the exterior to the interior, this 1936 Mac-Groveland Tudor, listed in August, holds plenty of historic charm, with original hardwood floors, fireplace, detailed fixtures, and an attached three-season porch. The four-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,862-square-foot-home may need a little DIY love, but old-house aficionados will appreciate the wood tones throughout the home and checkerboard floors in the basement. Also a bonus: The backyard has two ponds and mature garden plantings.

Listed by Marti Estey of Reidell Estey and Associates, RE/MAX Results

634 Arcade Street

$414,900

This Victorian-era home located in Dayton’s Bluff features historic charm throughout its 2,793 square feet, including stained-glass windows, along with modern updates, such as quartz countertops in the kitchen, an attached two-car garage, and a walk-in shower in the en-suite primary bathroom. But perhaps most notable to this three-bedroom, three-bathroom gem built in 1890 is in the backyard: a secluded gazebo, which is fully screened.

Listed by Welcome Home Productions

1540 Fulham Street

$450,000

Among the cottages, Tudors, and craftsman-style bungalows, this multi-level contemporary ’70s throwback is a surprise tucked into this charming St. Paul village of St. Anthony Park. Listed in July, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,934-square-foot home features mid-century modern remnants, like green carpets and sleek wood finishes, but notable to the 1978 home is the salon setup in the basement from its days as a former hair salon. Don’t miss the old-school newspaper wallpaper in the laundry room.

Listed by Colleen Healy of Keller Williams Integrity Realty

