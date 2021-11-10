2021 NARI of MN CotY and Pillar Winners

Congratulations to the 2021 CotY Award Winners! The Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards are the premier awards for the remodeling industry. The Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards a CotY Award for excellence in a variety of categories including whole house, historical renovation, kitchen, bath, addition, and more.
View NARI's Minnesota Gold winners below!
To learn more about the 2021 CotY awards and winners, visit narimn.org
Best of Show:
Best Newcomer:
Associate of the Year:
Lifetime Achievement:
Spacecrafting Photography
John Kraemer & Son
Entire House over $1,000,000
John Kraemer & Sons
MN Fine Homes and Remodeling, Inc.
Entire House $500,001 to $750,000
MN Fine Homes and Remodeling, Inc
MN Fine Homes and Remodeling Inc
Entire House $250,00 to $500,000
MN Fine Homes and Remodeling, Inc
McDonald Remodeling Inc
Residential Kitchen Over $150,000
McDonald Remodeling, Inc
AMEK Inc
Residential Kitchen $100,001 to $150,000
AMEK, Inc
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
Residential Kitchen $60,001 to $100,000
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
Spacecrafting Photography
Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling
Che Bella Interiors - 3923 Clippers Rd, Eagan, MN 55122
Residential Kitchen $30,000 to $60,000
Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling
Spacecrafting Photography
Livit Site + Structure
LIVIT Site + Structure - 2 Sunfish Ln, Sunfish Lake, MN 55118
Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Over $250,000
Livit Site + Structure
Yardscapes
Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living $100,000 to $250,000
Yardscapes
mackmiller design + build
Residential Bath Over $100,000
mackmiller design + build
McDonald Remodeling Inc
Residential Bath $75,001 to $100,000
McDonald Remodeling, Inc
Holly Home Renovations
Residential Bath $50,001 to $75,000
Holly Home Renovations
Spacecrafting Photography
Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling
Che Bella Interiors - 655 Crystal Lake Rd E, Burnsville, MN 55306
Residential Bath $25,000 to $50,000
Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling
Quality Cut Design Remodel
Residential Addition Over $250,000
Quality Cut Design Remodel
CotY 2021 Winner #19
Residential Addition $100,000 to $250,000
Bob Michels Construction, Inc
Boyer Building Corporation
Residential Addition Under $100,000
Boyer Building Corporation
Great Northern Builders LLC
Residential Detached Structure
Great Northern Builders, LLC
Gordon James Construction Inc
Residential Interior Over $500,000
Gordon James Construction, Inc
Vujovich Design Build, Inc
Residential Interior $250,0001 to $500,000
Vujovich Design Build, Inc
Emily John
Boyer Building Corporation
Residential Interior $100,000 to $250,000
Boyer Building Corporation
McDonald Remodeling Inc
Residential Interior Under $100,000
McDonald Remodeling, Inc
Great Northern Builders, LLC
Residential Exterior $50,000 to $100,00
Great Northern Builders, LLC
Holly Home Renovations
Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration $250,0001 and Over
Holly Home Renovations
Craft Design Build
Residential Interior Element $30,000 and Over
Craft Design Build
Emily John
Jones Design Build
Residential Interior Element under $30,000
Jones Design Build