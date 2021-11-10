2021 NARI of MN CotY and Pillar Winners

Congratulations to the 2021 CotY Award Winners! The Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards are the premier awards for the remodeling industry. The Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards a CotY Award for excellence in a variety of categories including whole house, historical renovation, kitchen, bath, addition, and more.

View NARI's Minnesota Gold winners below!

To learn more about the 2021 CotY awards and winners, visit narimn.org

Best of Show:

Best Newcomer:

Associate of the Year:

Lifetime Achievement:

Spacecrafting Photography John Kraemer & Son

Entire House over $1,000,000

John Kraemer & Sons

www.jkandsons.com

MN Fine Homes and Remodeling, Inc.

Entire House $500,001 to $750,000

MN Fine Homes and Remodeling, Inc

www.mnfinehome.com

MN Fine Homes and Remodeling Inc

Entire House $250,00 to $500,000

MN Fine Homes and Remodeling, Inc

www.mnfinehome.com

McDonald Remodeling Inc

Residential Kitchen Over $150,000

McDonald Remodeling, Inc

www.mcdonaldremodeling.com

AMEK Inc

Residential Kitchen $100,001 to $150,000

AMEK, Inc

https://amekinc.com

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Residential Kitchen $60,001 to $100,000

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

www.dreammaker-remodel.com

Spacecrafting Photography Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling Che Bella Interiors - 3923 Clippers Rd, Eagan, MN 55122

Residential Kitchen $30,000 to $60,000

Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling

https://chebellainteriors.com

Spacecrafting Photography Livit Site + Structure LIVIT Site + Structure - 2 Sunfish Ln, Sunfish Lake, MN 55118

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Over $250,000

Livit Site + Structure

www.livitsitestructure.com

Yardscapes

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living $100,000 to $250,000

Yardscapes

https://yardscapesinc.com

mackmiller design + build

Residential Bath Over $100,000

mackmiller design + build

www.mackmiller.com

McDonald Remodeling Inc

Residential Bath $75,001 to $100,000

McDonald Remodeling, Inc

www.mcdonaldremodeling.com

Holly Home Renovations

Residential Bath $50,001 to $75,000

Holly Home Renovations

www.hollyhomerenovations.com

Spacecrafting Photography Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling Che Bella Interiors - 655 Crystal Lake Rd E, Burnsville, MN 55306

Residential Bath $25,000 to $50,000

Che Bella Interiors Design + Remodeling

https://chebellainteriors.com

Quality Cut Design Remodel

Residential Addition Over $250,000

Quality Cut Design Remodel

https://www.qualitycut.net

CotY 2021 Winner #19

Residential Addition $100,000 to $250,000

Bob Michels Construction, Inc

www.michelshomes.com

Boyer Building Corporation

Residential Addition Under $100,000

Boyer Building Corporation

https://boyerbuilding.com

Great Northern Builders LLC

Residential Detached Structure

Great Northern Builders, LLC

www.gnbmn.com

Gordon James Construction Inc

Residential Interior Over $500,000

Gordon James Construction, Inc

https://gordon-james.com

Vujovich Design Build, Inc

Residential Interior $250,0001 to $500,000

Vujovich Design Build, Inc

https://vujovich.com

Emily John Boyer Building Corporation

Residential Interior $100,000 to $250,000

Boyer Building Corporation

https://boyerbuilding.com

McDonald Remodeling Inc

Residential Interior Under $100,000

McDonald Remodeling, Inc

www.mcdonaldremodeling.com

Great Northern Builders, LLC

Residential Exterior $50,000 to $100,00

Great Northern Builders, LLC

www.gnbmn.com

Holly Home Renovations

Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration $250,0001 and Over

Holly Home Renovations

www.hollyhomerenovations.com

Craft Design Build

Residential Interior Element $30,000 and Over

Craft Design Build

www.craftdesignbuild.works

Emily John Jones Design Build

Residential Interior Element under $30,000

Jones Design Build

http://jonesdesignbuild.com