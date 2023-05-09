117-Year-Old Gothic Revival Mansion Now on the Market

× Expand Spacecrafting Mount Curve

A 117-year-old neo-Gothic mansion—designed by the architect responsible for introducing neo-Georgian architecture to Minneapolis—recently hit the real estate market for just shy of $3.5 million.

1415 Mount Curve Ave., located in the Lowry Hill neighborhood, once served as the home of Arthur Ross Rogers, a lumber baron who commissioned the construction of his English Revival home just after the Gilded Age from 1904 through its completion in 1906. The home features four levels with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (six full, four partial)—plus an underground tunnel from the mansion to the carriage house, which was purportedly used as an escape tunnel during the Prohibition. The carriage house is now equipped with indoor heated parking for up to three cars (plus additional parking in the adjacent garage!), and an entire apartment upstairs.

Lowry Hill (as in, the hill not the residential neighborhood) prohibited many homes in the surrounding residential district from building a dramatic circular driveway, similar to the one that 1415 Mount Curve Ave. boasts alongside an imposing covered entrance. Stepping inside the mansion is like stepping back in time, as the house’s interior is carefully adorned with gorgeous mahogany paneling and black walnut floors that tribute the home’s historic heritage.

An idyllic sunroom features stained-glass windows with a “back-to-nature” theme, plus the added modernity of heated floors (which have been installed in many rooms throughout the house).

Speaking of stained glass—there are at least 40 colorful windows scattered throughout the home, backed by custom thermal-pane sashes that “add efficiency to the authenticity of the originals,” according to its listing via Edina Realty.

The stately living room includes paneled pocket doors for added privacy, with covetous ceiling detail and plaster coving. The three-season porch off the living room exits onto a picturesque patio, perfect for summer garden parties.

Over $2 million in renovations equate to a newly remodeled kitchen, butler’s pantry, and half bathroom, with new lighting, paint, marble counters, and backsplash, plus upgrades to ensure the longevity of this historic home. The kitchen notably includes a La Cornue range—the same brand that the beloved American chef Julia Child would use to cook her renowned (yet accessible) French cuisine.

William Channing Whitney, the architect behind the design of the home, was the first to introduce neo-Georgian architecture to Minneapolis with his design for the Hinkle–Murphy House (619 S. 10th St.), which was constructed in 1886. Whitney’s homes were remarkably modern—many of them filled with what were once state-of-the-art technologies including electrical refrigeration and intercom systems.

Besides designing a number of residential properties—including the Eugene Merrill House (2116 2nd Ave. S.) in 1884 and Charles J. Martin House (1300 Mount Curve Ave.) in 1903—Whitney designed the Dyer Music Store (later Dyer Bros. Music Stores) in 1884, the Minneapolis Club in 1908, and St. Paul’s Governor's Residence on Summit Avenue in 1912—which has welcomed visitors including King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Eleanor Roosevelt, and actor Jack Nicholson. It currently serves as home to Gov. Tim Walz and his wife First Lady Gwen Walz.

Whitney also designed the Minnesota State Building at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, drawing inspiration from the “City Beautiful" movement, which introduced concepts of beauty and grandeur to downtown developments—and, along with the beauty and grandeur, significantly improved city living conditions.

The property at 1415 Mount Curve Ave. was originally listed on March 1 for $3.8 million but has since dropped to its current list price of $3,495,000.

1415 Mount Curve Ave. is listed by Patricia Pidcock and Brian Wiessner of Edina Realty. Take a peek at the home on a unique virtual video tour, courtesy of Spacecrafting.