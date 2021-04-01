You're About to Get Vaccinated. So Now What?

× Expand photo by Shutterstock person holding up vaccination card

While many of us are in between doses—or awaiting a call for that highly-anticipated first poke—the headlines we’ve become so accustomed to seeing from the far-flung reaches of the internet have suddenly become personal: We are, or are becoming, the vaccinated. The ultimate end-goal we’ve been talking about, crossing our fingers over, and reading up on since March of 2020. But with this *gestures vaguely* being so new and all (emphasis on “novel”), questions beget questions, especially with the pace at which new developments are taking place, given the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus.

Which brings us to Dr. Abinash Virk, a senior infectious disease specialist and researcher with the Mayo Clinic. Virk sets the record straight—or, at least as straight as it gets for now—on the vaccine’s antibodies, efficacy, contradictory advice (Is it really OK to pop a Tylenol ahead of time?), and what we know about the mRNA vaccines—so far.

Dr. Virk, let’s start with the important stuff: is it unadvisable or is it generally fine to have one drink after the 1st and/or 2nd shots?

There are no contraindications [editor’s note: this is medical lingo for not using something because it may cause harm] of drinking alcohol around the time of the vaccine. So yes, it is acceptable to have a drink after getting vaccinated.

What’s the common response for the body while it’s building immunity after receiving the vaccine? Are there any notable differences, side effects-wise, between Johnson+Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna?

The most common response? Neutralizing antibodies as well as T-cell mediated immune responses. [As far as side effects go], they’re similar across all three vaccines.

Is it OK to take a Tylenol or an Advil ahead of the shots (particularly, the second one) to keep the fever and/or chills in check?

No, we do not recommend acetaminophen or ibuprofen before vaccination. There is some data that suggests the immune response may be blunted with vaccination in infants, however, there is no clear data that the same effect is seen in adults. However, if symptoms are significant post-vaccine, it’s okay to proceed with the use of either one [Tylenol or Advil].

So we know Tylenol and Advil are out, but is there anything we can do ahead of time to curb the side effects? A recent study released by the University of Toronto says taking a melatonin ahead of the shot will help reduce the intensity of side effects.

In general, we do not recommend taking any medications specifically to curb the symptoms associated with these vaccines. Since the COVID-19 vaccination program began, it’s been observed that the number of people reporting adverse effects is significantly lower than seen in the phase three clinical trials and also not as severe.

Should I plan to take the day off of work after the second Moderna/Pfizer shot, since more extreme side effects are being reported?

No, in general, people don’t need to take a day off, however, those younger than 55 could potentially expect more noticeable symptoms. Studies are underway to examine absenteeism secondary to vaccination effects.

For breastfeeding mothers, how long will it take for the antibodies to travel to baby? Do we know how long those antibodies are good for?

Antibodies are generally produced 2-4 weeks after vaccination and will likely be present in the breast milk right around the same time. When it comes to the duration of antibody response in the mother and her breastmilk, that is currently unknown and still being examined. The duration of antibodies in the infant is not expected to last more than 6-12 months, based on other maternally-transferred antibodies via birth or breastfeeding.

Okay, and speaking of antibodies, do we have a better idea as to how long we’re protected for with the vaccine?

The duration of immune response is still unknown. (Sorry!)

How can I keep track of my symptoms after receiving the shots (to help out our fellow men and women)?

We encourage people to enroll in the CDC’s V-safe program which, in turn, helps the public health officials know if there are any serious, adverse effects from the vaccines and when they may occur. People can use their smartphone to report any side effects and also get reminders if they need a second vaccine dose.

What studies are being done for the long-term impacts of the mRNA, since it’s considered a “new” technology?

The institutions that made these vaccines, along with the CDC, are all following patients’ over the long term to identify if there are any long-term adverse effects. However, because mRNA does not incorporate into the host DNA (it degrades soon after vaccination and only leaves behind the “spike” protein that it helps make), long-term side effects are not expected.