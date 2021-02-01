Yoga, Pilates or Barre? Here’s Why Barre is Your Best Bet for Total-Body Fitness

× Expand The Bar Method_Sponsored Content 1

Under the impression that Pilates, yoga and barre workouts are interchangeable? Think again! These popular workout methods may share similarities, but they’re all uniquely designed to help address specific goals. We’re shedding some light on all three styles to help you choose the best option for you, starting with mat Pilates.

Mat Pilates

Focuses on core strength.

Supports pelvic floor and postural muscles.

Ideal for improving posture while increasing strength and flexibility.

Pilates is known for its core-centric movements, which makes this method a solid choice for anyone who wants to strengthen their abdominal muscles. But Pilates can also improve your posture and strengthen your pelvic floor by working your body’s entire “powerhouse,” which includes the midsection, hips and lower back.

This non-aerobic method targets small and large muscle groups alike for a comprehensive full-body workout. While some classes incorporate machines and equipment like Pilates balls and Magic Circle rings, others rely on body-weight exercises and mat routines.

Much like yoga, Pilates includes sustained poses and controlled breathing techniques. But while yoga uses deep breathing to restore balance in a more meditative spirit, Pilates encourages deep belly breathing to enhance muscular performance.

Yoga

Focuses on the connection between mind and body via movement, breathing techniques, and meditation.

Boosts strength and improves flexibility while some styles may also support weight loss.

Offers extra versatility thanks to various styles (like hatha and vinyasa).

Ideal for those looking for a more meditative workout.

Dating back thousands of years, yoga is the oldest of the three methods. Its emphasis on fluid movement and controlled breathing makes it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to improve their physical health while simultaneously managing stress.

While therapeutic in nature, yoga offers more than just relaxation, mindfulness and flexibility. Its full-body approach encourages proper alignment and helps improve your overall balance with a mix of standing poses and mat routines. As a result, you learn to listen to your body and pay more attention to your breathing which results in a stronger mind body connection and awareness.

Barre

Combines elements from both Pilates and yoga.

Ideal for sculpting long, lean muscle mass with an emphasis on the legs and seat area.

Unlike Pilates and yoga, barre includes aerobic exercise for additional cardiovascular and weight-loss benefits.

Can’t decide between yoga and Pilates? With barre classes, you don’t have to. Barre utilizes the graceful dance movements of ballet coupled with Pilates and yoga principles for an all-in-one approach to your fitness routine.

While barre tends to focus on the lower body by targeting your glutes, quads and hamstrings, it also strengthens and lengthens muscles all over to help you sculpt that sought-after dancer’s physique. Plus, it incorporates calorie-torching cardio for the best of both worlds. If you are looking for a class that will offer the most inclusive benefits, then you’ll want to try barre!

The Best in Barre Fitness is Coming to Edina

Nowadays, there is no shortage of barre workouts to choose from with many brands offering their own adaptation of the original ballet-inspired workout. The Bar Method, is long regarded an industry-leading pioneer in barre since launching its first flagship location in 2001. Luckily, residents of the Twin Cities will soon be able to head to the ‘bar’ as The Bar Method prepares to open the doors of their 95th studio, located in Edina at 50th and France.

Known for its small, significant movements that strengthen and lengthen the muscles, The Bar Method technique results in longer, leaner—and most importantly—stronger bodies. Improved posture, flexibility, and muscle endurance are additional benefits that play an important role in the total-body transformation that the “Method” promises.

The Edina studio is currently wrapping up construction with a projected open date in February. Located in the hustle and bustle of 50th and France, The Bar Method will join an impressive list of high-end retailers, boutiques, restaurants, and other attractions in the neighborhood. Similar to the other Bar Method studios across the country, the Edina studio will feature a spacious room filled with wall-to-wall mirrors and natural light, a spa-like locker room experience, and a luxe retail space. Free nearby parking will also be available.

Founder’s rate and monthly memberships are available for purchase now. To stay up to date on Edina’s opening plans, follow @barmethodedina on Instagram or Facebook.