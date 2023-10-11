Will The Firm Continue to Sweat On?

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Firm The Firm_Since 1986

What happens when a local fitness staple can't keep the lights on? That’s the question that The Firm—the Twin Cities’ oldest boutique studio—faces, after it announced its potential closure at the end of the month as a result of a “lack of sufficient funds.”

An announcement to its members and staff on September 28 detailed the studio's exhaustive efforts to secure external investment for a long-term lease, expansion, and “dedicated remodel (with showers!), which is already in the planning stages.” Since then, the studio has had more than half a dozen clients and businesses reach out, and founder Kelly Miyamoto says she's in conversation with several candidates for partnership.

But nothing’s solidified yet.

If the studio doesn’t meet its end-of-month objective, The Firm’s last day of business will be Tuesday, October 31.

“The community doesn’t want to see one of the original boutique fitness brands go away,” Miyamoto says. “We have a blended community that’s stayed together for 37 years, and they want to see the business flourish.”

In early March, The Firm—which opened in 1986—pivoted from its Minneapolis location to the former Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill space in St. Louis Park’s West End. The studio’s goal was to transform The Firm into an employee/community-owned business, Miyamoto says, but the pandemic changed their timeline. “My intention is to keep 20 percent ownership and shepherd in the new chapter,” Miyamoto says. “The Firm is debt free, and we own the assets, so it’s the perfect time to negotiate a new lease, remodel, and market to the SLP area with a fresh, young team. We look forward to a grand reset.”

Photo courtesy of The Firm The Firm's Team

The studio—which began as an aerobics studio, stretching to offer options such as CrossFit, cycle, and yoga—has worked out with more than 30,000 people, taught about 130,000 classes, created nearly 400 jobs, and collaborated with more than 100 local vendors, according to their announcement—“not to mention, created a warm and welcoming environment that always allowed people to be their true selves.”

“Our goal is to create an atmosphere where you enter into our space and instantly start having a better day,” Miyamoto says. “Many members have come out as their true selves because of the inclusive environment we create. The Firm helped pioneer the group fitness experience that’s so popular today. The variety of classes and workouts we offer attracts a unique mix of people who create one, big blended family.”

If The Firm closes on October 31, all memberships will be automatically terminated, according to the studio, but if the studio receives necessary funding by the end of the month, classes and training will continue as usual, and members can anticipate renovations “as soon as possible.” An update on the status of funding is anticipated in the middle of October.

“My heart has and always will be with The Firm,” Miyamoto says. “I am extremely grateful for the staff and clients who have built this incredible community. I’ve never been more passionate about preserving the legacy.”