Where to Get the New Omicron Booster Shot

On Sept. 1 the CDC officially gave the updated COVID-19 booster shot the green light for Americans ages 12 and up. The vaccine provides protection against the COVID-19 virus, in addition to BA-4 and BA-5, two strains of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

In Minnesota, BA-4 and BA-5 are the most common strains making people sick right now and the new booster offers “excellent protection against severe infection,” according to Hannah Lichtsinn, MD, internist, and pediatrician at Hennepin Healthcare.

Lichtsinn recommends that people get the new vaccine as soon as possible as we move into fall and winter, seasons notorious for respiratory viruses.

However, if you recently got COVID, it’s okay to wait 90 days before getting your booster. Looking to save time? It’s also safe to get your booster and your flu shot at the same time.

Who can get the new booster?

People 12 years and older, including those who have received all primary series doses and people who have previously received one or more original boosters.

Which booster should you get?

Currently, those ages 12 to 17 can only receive the updated Pfizer booster while those 18 years and older can receive the updated Moderna booster, according to the CDC.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Here is more information.

Here’s where you can get the new booster in the Twin Cities: