Where to Do Yoga Outside This Summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Malcolm Yards MY Yoga at Malcolm Yards

Yowza—that was a long winter! But temps are finally (!!) on the rise, as is your extensive list of local patios to post up on in the sunshine. Add to your summer shortlist: a highlight reel of outdoor yoga classes to take your asana al fresco this summer. This is yoga with an agenda.

We’ve rolled our mats out on quite a few patios and grassy expanses, and here, you’ll find our faithful faves and a few for-fun, not-so-yoga flows (there’s goat yoga, don’t worry!). You’re going to patios anyway—might as well sneak in a little chaturanga before the cheers.

Fitness in the Parks

Tree pose among the trees, anyone? The city of St. Paul’s free exercise program offers a variety of fitness classes within its public parks. Yoga offerings focus primarily on vinyasa, with varied difficulty levels. Free, St. Paul, 651-266-8989, stpaul.gov

Union Depot Yoga

All aboard your mats for a stacked schedule of free yoga classes! Monday nights are dedicated to yoga sculpt (think: slightly harder and sweatier), Wednesday nights are for yoga flow, and Tuesdays and Saturdays have virtual-only classes, all taught by Studio 9-to-5 instructors. Free, St. Paul, 651-202-2700, uniondepot.org

Yoga and a Pint

Do you need convincing? It’s everything we love about summer: Lake Monster liquid gold and endless savasana—all under one yeast-perfumed roof. Beginner-friendly hour-long classes happen are held every Saturday and Sunday, and monthly class passes are available. 550 Vandalia St., $24, St. Paul, 612-355-0950, yogaandapint.com

Lake Harriet Yoga Project

Lakeside yoga szn begins on Memorial Day at the Lake Harriet Bandshell, courtesy of the yogi team behind Lake Harriet Yoga Project, who has been hosting free community classes alongside this South Minny watering hole since 2011. These hour-long classes occur daily, at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on weekends. Attn: Night owls! LHYP is hosting full moon yoga seshes on June 3, July 3, August 1, and August 30—no dragging yourself out of bed before sunrise necessary! Free, Mpls., 612-230-6400, facebook.com/LakeHarrietYogaProject

Market Yoga

Pregame your Saturday morning produce run with a group sweat session on the lawn across from the Guthrie Theater. Get a taste of local studios such as One Yoga, 612 Yoga, and Yess Yoga, at the two free classes—8:30 and 10 a.m.—each Saturday. Bonus points if you refuel with a green juice or farmer-fresh biscuit at the market. Free, Mpls., 612-341-7580, millcityfarmersmarket.org

MY Yoga

We can’t get enough of food halls—and the folks at the Market at Malcolm Yards know it. Every Sunday, MY lets ya sneak on in for a free yoga class before the market opens to the public. (Can you say first dibs on post-flow nibbles?!) Sessions are held on the south patio when the weather permits and move into the machine shop when needed. All levels are welcome—just be sure to BYO mat and water bottle. Free, Mpls., 612-886-1022, malcolmyards.market

Energizing Morning Flow Yoga

Cue the Hamptons vibes with sloshing waves and warm breezes at this early morning flow on Wayzata Beach, along Lake Minnetonka. $5, Wayzata, wayzata.ce.eleyo.com

River Valley Yoga Festival

Why leave the festival fun to the foodies, music lovers, and art connoisseurs? This four-day fest at a farm in the heart of the St. Croix River Valley, includes workshops, classes, outings, and free time to roam the surrounding 80 acres, plus locally grown, organic food. Sept. 21-24. Tickets start at $125, Stillwater, rivervalleyyogafestival.com

Photo courtesy of The Hayloft Goat Yoga at The Hayloft

Goat Yoga at The Hayloft

Dare we say this yoga series is the GOAT? These 45-minute sessions are more goats than yoga—the hoofers roam freely throughout class (balance buddies and fuzzy pets abound), and a 15-minute cuddle sesh follows each class. Nothing like goats to remind you to stop taking your workout so seriously and kid around every once in a while. $31, Hastings, 651-337-9116, thehayloft.net

Yoga in the Vines

At St. Croix Vineyards, vino pairs with an hour-long vinyasa flow led by Live Your Truth Yoga’s Sarah Cherry. Snag extra stress relief with a sound bath savasana, washed in crystal singing bowl vibrations, plus calming pranayama (breathwork), and the ultimate stress reliever: locally-made wine. $20, Stillwater, 651-430-3310, scvwines.com

Photo courtesy of Yoga Ananda Yoga with Llamas, Carlson's Llovable Llamas

Yoga with Llamas

It’s not a fiesta until the llamas arrive. And Carlson’s Llovable Llamas brings the party to your down-dog time. In a pasture at Carlson’s farm, llamas roam while Yoga Ananda takes yogis through an all-levels one-hour flow. The llamas are there for support (literally!) and fuzzy feels—and everyone gets treats to pass out during class. Classes are on Thursdays and Saturdays during summer and include 30 minutes of post-yoga pet time. $25, Waconia, 507-593-9931, yogaananda.life

Apples and Asana with Shanti Yoga

Enjoy an hour-long vinyasa flow led by instructors from Shanti Yoga Center at Milk and Honey Ciders. Swing by the taproom for a post-class drink. Besides, you know what they say—an heirloom apple cider a day keeps the doctor away. $12, St. Joseph, 320-271-3111, milkandhoneyciders.com