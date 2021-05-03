What Your Ob-Gyn Wants You to Know

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

IF YOU'RE STARTING REAL ADULTING

Mental Health is No Longer a Taboo Topic

“Mental health has become a huge priority for women of all ages,” says Dr. Annelise Swigert, Ob-Gyn at Southdale ObGyn. But for women in early adulthood, she’s seeing more mental health issues arise as they take to the real world on their own. “Part of it is they’re talking to their friends,” she says. “People are much more open about discussing things like anxiety and depression.” And they’re channeling those discussions into action: There are many more women on anxiety and depression medication now than ever before, Swigert says.

Previous Pap Smear Requirements Led to Overtreatment of HPV

Photo via Shutterstock Young Woman Talking to Therapist

In past decades, Pap smears to test for HPV were recommended yearly for women ages 21 to 30. Now, they’re recommended every three years instead. That change was because of overtreatment, as Dr. Matthew Bigos, Ob-Gyn at OBGYN West, calls it.

Essentially, too much of a good thing.

“We actually wound up overtreating young women because of abnormalities we found that oftentimes will resolve on their own,” he says. In a time before wide- spread HPV vaccination, the virus was rampant among older millennials. Now OBs are facing a vaccinated generation and gaining knowledge of the virus and the risks it poses.

“We actually wound up overtreating young women because of abnormalities we found that oftentimes will resolve on their own.” —Dr. Matthew Bigos, OBGYN West

HPV (or human papillomavirus) is actually pretty common, Bigos says. Infection predisposes you to cervical cancer down the line, especially with high-risk strains. “Young women who get HPV infections can clear them pretty rapidly—like you can clear the common cold or influenza,” he says. “For most [healthy] young women, they don’t need rapid follow-up, because they’ll heal these lesions on their own.”

Thanks to a mass of data on HPV infections and corresponding cancer rates, doctors can now recommend treatment based on the specific strain of the virus and its likelihood of progressing into cervical cancer, Bigos says. So ladies, say goodbye to that excess uncomfortable testing.

Knowing Your Normal for Breast Self-Exams

Many practice the methodical shower check, but those prescriptive recommendations don’t take into account the individuality of each woman’s body, Bigos says. When you first begin examining your breasts, notice the shape, feel, and architecture to understand what’s normal for you. “I usually tell people I don’t really care how they do them, just as long as they do them the same way all the time,” Bigos says. If you notice significant changes or anything new, ping your doctor.

IF YOU'RE PREPPING FOR PREGNANCY

Genetic Medicine Ushers In a New Era for Pregnancy and Planning

Testing for genetic mutations, though rapidly expanding, is still in the infant stages (no pun intended). “That’s going to just continue to grow rapidly over the next decade because there’s so much research going on in those areas,” Swigert says.

Right now, Swigert says, women can get tested for various forms of cancer—breast cancer is a common one—and other genetic abnormalities via a simple blood test. These genetic tests can screen for traits that could be passed on to a baby before a woman gets pregnant and can reveal things like Down syndrome in a fetus. Testing on the fetus has also become much less invasive, giving today’s expectant mothers access to much more information than their mothers had.

Preconception genetic testing, AKA carrier screening, tests both parental parties for mutations that could be passed to a baby. “These are mutations where if one parent has it, they’re not affected at all, but if each parent has a gene and the baby happens to get both of those genes, then they’re going to be affected,” Swigert says.

“Now parents that are planning pregnancy can do panels of up to 250 genetic mutations before they get pregnant to help them make decisions.” —Dr. Annelise Swigert, Southdale ObGyn

With cystic fibrosis, for example, a child must get one mutated gene from each parent. “It used to be that was something that maybe wasn’t discovered till after the baby was born, or parents didn’t know that they carried that gene,” she says. “Now parents that are planning pregnancy can do panels of up to 250 genetic mutations before they get pregnant to help them make decisions.”

The Fourth Trimester Is Vital in Addressing Maternal Mortality

Fostered by words from tennis star and mom Serena Williams, the fourth trimester was deemed official by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 2018, partially because of the identification of postpartum mental health issues. “What is also driving these changes,” says Dr. Sarah Schoel, Ob-Gyn and chief of staff at Allina's Mercy Hospital, “is that our maternal mortality rates have been going up in the U.S.” Maternal mortality is when women die during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth. “It is absolutely unacceptable that our women are dying during this very important year of raising their newborn,” she says. “We are using this fourth trimester as an opportunity to help women become healthier, intervening on severe medical conditions, improving postpartum depression, and making the transition to motherhood.”

Part of postpartum care is ensuring mamas are adjusting and taking time for themselves. While self-care is key during all of life, it’s especially crucial during motherhood to take a break from the stresses of “Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom.” “Finding that time for themselves and the relationship they’re in, in addition to parenting, is very important to feeling that they can sustain balance,” says Dr. Kathleen Macken, family physician at Allina Health’s United Family Physicians Clinic. We’re looking at you, young, busy mamas.

Curated Feeds Call for Picture-Perfect Pregnancy

Photo via Shutterstock Pregnant Woman Looking at Tablet

Social media has, yes, opened the door for more health information for women, normalizing conditions like postpartum depression. But all that Insta-ing has also birthed some unrealistic expectations for a generation of women approaching pregnancy as an overall experience.

“They need to make sure that they’re doing everything right or they want this picture-perfect delivery because that’s what they’re seeing on the internet,” Swigert says. “Their expectations are not realistic.” She tries to temper expectations of the Insta-friendly pregnancy. “Because every patient’s unique in what they need to accomplish a healthy woman, healthy baby.”

Egg Freezing: Yea or Nay?

“I get more questions about egg freezing now from young women,” Swigert says. Egg freezing involves a woman taking high doses of hormones to produce a lot of eggs. The eggs are then harvested and frozen for later use. The concept is based on the idea that fertility peaks at age 25 and starts to decline thereafter. “We know that as women get older, their eggs age with them, so when you’re 40, it’s harder to get pregnant, the miscarriage rate is higher, there is a higher rate of genetic abnormalities,” she says.

The procedure is appealing, especially with such a young age of prime fertility. But this is also a high-dollar option, leaving many wondering: Is it worth it? “The technology is there. The long-term data is not there yet,” Swigert says. “We don’t really know if the odds are going to be better, but it is an option for women that they can choose—an option that wasn’t there before.”

Infertility Treatment Trends

As those experiencing the roller coaster of fertility struggles know, the ride doesn’t stop for a pandemic. Though slow in the first months of 2020, couples came flooding in to grow their families by midsummer, says Dr. Jani Jensen, physician, owner, and partner at Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates. “With people spending more time at home, there is a focus on who’s actually in the home, and family building became a priority for many people,” she says.

In recent years, Jensen says, “there’s been a huge increase in interest for LGBTQ+ family building.” For female couples, reciprocal IVF allows both partners to contribute to the pregnancy: One partner’s eggs create the embryo; the other partner carries the pregnancy.

The multitude of genetic testing options also comes into play, with more patients requesting testing on embryos before they are transferred into the uterus, Jensen says. “This can give us really powerful information about the potential health of the embryos and success of the pregnancy.”

For those prepping for parenthood, the WFH world has its benefits. New parents, Jensen says, “have been able to spend more time with their newborns, either while working from home or with an extended parental leave. This has been a silver lining for what we’ve collectively gone through.”

IF YOU'RE ON THE VERGE OF HOT FLASHES

The Celebrated Third Act Brings Joy and Stress

Ah, menopause. Most women are looking forward to (and experiencing!) the relief of not having that time each month. “I used to say [perimenopause] would be mid-40s to mid-50s,” Swigert says. “Now, I feel like it’s all of the 40s.”

Besides the vast physiological changes, there are a lot of life changes impacting women’s well-being in the 40s and onward. “That includes aging parents, that we have to care for children, that our teens are going to college,” she says. “We see a lot more marital stress in that age group.”

Obstetricians Are Increasing Awareness around Menopausal Symptoms

As many women will tell you, the symptoms preceding a period-less existence are varied and very real (hello, hot flashes). But historically, doctors were overwhelmingly men and not primed to treat the side effects of an exodus of hormones. Swigert says female doctors’ firsthand knowledge can be beneficial. “We’re going through all of these life experiences of our patients. ... We recognize that the things that women describe are not only real and physiologic, but they are very disruptive to quality of life.”

Photo via Shutterstock Woman Experiencing Hot Flash

Symptoms like migraines and anxiety may return and join up with new annoyances like hot flashes, mood swings, and breast tenderness. Many women notice that they are more irritable and less patient than before. During this stage, Macken suggests open communication with family around when symptoms begin “so that the families are working together when all of these changes are occurring.”

While many women talk hot flashes and remedies with friends, they usually don’t spill about other symptoms until unbearable discomfort sets in. Vaginal dryness, Macken says, is a quiet topic but an important one for menopausal women. It can be treated using gels or naturally with coconut oil, but it can call for medical intervention. “It sometimes will take a while to ask somebody about it,” she says, “but it’s really, really important that women know that it does happen and that it’s part of the tissue changing and to seek guidance for different ways to approach it.”

“Before the Women’s Health Initiative study that was done about 20 years ago, they used to put everybody on hormone replacement therapy. We actually found that that’s not a good idea ... it’s not always the best option for everybody.” —Dr. Matthew Bigos, OBGYN West

Baby Boomers and Gen Xers Approach Menopause Differently

For Boomers, hormone treatments and hormone replacement therapies were new tech and widely prescribed to treat menopausal symptoms, only to be found not beneficial for many and even harmful for some. Perimenopause was something to endure, not a conversation starter.

“Before the Women’s Health Initiative study that was done about 20 years ago, they used to put everybody on hormone replacement therapy,” Bigos says. “We actually found that that’s not a good idea, because it does increase the risks of certain things and it’s not always the best option for everybody.” Instead, he recommends his patients try treating symptoms naturally: layering clothes and sleeping with fans for those periodic heat waves, modifying diet, and exercising regularly. “For those patients who that’s not enough and they continue to have significant symptoms that interfere with their life—those are the women that we recommend hormone replacement therapy to.”

Differing from their parents, Gen Xers aren’t staying quiet about their health, especially when it comes to menopause. “We talk to our friends about it very openly: What have you gone through? What are you feeling? What did your doctor say?” Swigert says. “We also have access to social media.”

Mammograms and COVID-19 Vaccinations: What You Need to Know

As you catch up on routine appointments put on hold during pandemic closures, a mammogram may be on the list.

In a normal reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, some women develop swollen lymph nodes under their arm on the side of their inoculation, which can show up as concerning areas on mammograms.

Photo via Shutterstock Doctor Examining Mammogram Results

“Mammography is a screening test,” says Dr. Kathleen Macken, family physician at Allina Health, “so it over-reads danger.” This means that for every 1,000 women who have a mammogram, 100 will be called back for additional scans, she says. From there, 10 will be recommended to biopsy, and one will have cancer. You can imagine the unnecessary increase in testing from vaccine-related inflammation.

“Mammography causes a great deal of distress for people,” she says. “It hurts.” And so, women tend to put it off. “They usually don’t look forward to having it done,” Macken says, “so if you add in another confounding variable, that’s going to create a lot of stress.”

The Society of Breast Imaging is now recommending that women get a mammogram before their first dose or wait at least four weeks after receiving their final COVID shot to allow the swelling to resolve.

“[Women] usually don’t look forward to having it [a mammogram] done, so if you add in another confounding variable, that’s going to create a lot of stress.” —Dr. Kathleen Macken, Allina Health

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Women Relaxing on Bed

