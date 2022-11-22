What’s the Deal with Shingles?

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Chances are, you had chicken pox as a kid. While you eventually got over those itchy bumps, the chicken pox virus didn’t go away; instead, your immune system kept it in check. For many people, life carries on. For some, the varicella zoster virus can trigger a case of shingles.

“When something weakens your immune system, like an illness, excessive stress, or aging, the virus can be reactivated and present as shingles,” says Dr. Josaleen Davis, a geriatric medicine specialist at Allina Health. “Shingles are more common in older adults because they have weaker immune systems. This can allow the virus to be reactivated, especially in older adults with other illnesses or diseases, like diabetes, cancer, or heart disease.”

Shingles isn’t life-threatening, she says, but it can be debilitating and last for up to 10 days. “The pain from shingles is a nerve pain (neuropathic), which can be present as constant burning or sharp pains along the area of the shingles rash.” The pain can persist for weeks to months and can be difficult to treat.

“The most obvious sign of a shingles outbreak is a rash that develops along a nerve,” Davis says. “It typically is isolated to one area and one side of the body.”

If you suspect an outbreak of shingles coming on, get ahead of treatment and call your doc. “Health care providers can prescribe medication that will lessen the symptoms and reduce the risk of the post-shingles rash pain,” she explains, “but it should be started within 72 hours of symptoms starting to be most effective.”

Read more from our Annual Health Guide in the November issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine or here.