University of Minnesota Introduces New COVID-19 Clinical Trial

The University of Minnesota is the first research facility in the U.S. to treat a patient with COVID-19 and lung failure on an FDA-approved clinical trial of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), that could provide a new treatment method for those suffering from a cytokine storm.

One of the most serious effects of COVID-19 is the cytokine storm. It’s an overreaction from the immune system that in some cases can be more damaging than the coronavirus itself. During a cytokine storm, the body attacks itself instead of the virus, leading to organ damage and lung failure.

“The inflammation seen in patients with severe COVID-19 can be devastating,” said David Ingbar, MD, a critical care and pulmonary physician at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. “The cytokine storm can rapidly lead to shock, massive fluid buildup in the tissues, and direct severe tissue injury, most often in the lungs.”

The U of M’s trial would determine the safety and effectiveness of using MSCs to combat the cytokine storm, helping treat some of the patients most affected by COVID-19.

When a patient is given an IV infusion of MSCs, those MSCs gather in the lungs, especially where there’s inflammation, said John E. Wagner, MD, cancer researcher and director of the Institute for Cell, Gene and Immunotherapy at the University of Minnesota in an email.

In addition to stopping the immune system from overreacting, it produces strong anti-inflammatory factors and can potentially suppress all of the factors in the cytokine storm.

The study is led by U of M researchers, and will include other academic centers across the U.S. It's open now at M Health Fairview UMMC and Bethesda Hospital, which was converted to be Minnesota’s first dedicated COVID-19 care facility, and will be available in two other states.

This isn’t the first time that MSCs have been used to treat inflammatory diseases, or even to treat COVID-19. China and Italy have previously used single doses of the stem cells to treat the virus. During the U’s trial, patients will be given three doses of MSCs, or a placebo, 48 hours apart.

Thirty patients will be accepted into the trial and given their first doses of MSCs 10 days apart to help maximize safety. The safety of the trial will be measured by patients tolerating all three doses of MSCs, and its effectivity will be based on how people survive the cytokine storm, and if their days in the ICU or on ventilators are reduced. According to Wager, they hope to have trial results this fall.