(Try Not to) Hit the Ground Running

When gyms closed this spring and we hunkered down at home, many of us let our exercise routines slide. Then the weather grew warmer and the Quarantine 15 got the better of us, rekindling our motivation. By mid-year, it was time to start revamping our fitness routines.

Soon there were new runners logging miles, cyclists getting back in the saddle, and golfers hitting practice ball after practice ball. Before long, some novice athletes and weekend warriors started experiencing common sports injuries like strained backs and sore knees.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, take a smart approach to starting or maintaining an exercise routine, says Dr. Brad Finer, DC, DACAN, GTS, a professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University and chiropractor at its Bloomington clinic.

His main advice: Don’t hit the ground running too fast. “I tell patients that you have the rest of your life to get back in shape,” Finer says. “You don’t have to do it all in a day.”

The key is to just get moving any way you enjoy. No matter what activity you’re doing, start at your baseline and then add 10 percent more in time, distance, or weight each week. Much more than that and you’re at risk for wear and tear injuries and other aches and pains, Finer says.

He often sees runners with irritated knees and issues with their iliotibial (IT) band, a hip abductor muscle, if they ramp up too quickly. Other problems arise from running the same direction on graded roads, which puts one leg slightly higher than the other. Consider varying your route or direction so that you even out your legs or incorporate cross-training. By mixing in various activities, muscles and joints have time to rest and don’t get overtaxed.

Many cyclists get injured from having their bike seat at the wrong height. Set too low and your knees gets strained from bending too much. Set too high and it can cause pelvic and gluteal issues. To prevent injury, allow for a 5-degree bend in the knee when pedaling, Finer suggests.

Another common biking injury stems from hunching over the handlebars on a road bike and then looking up, hyperextending the neck. Try raising the handlebars or using a bike that encourages you to sit up straighter.

For tennis players and golfers, it’s important to pick the right size handle to prevent hand or elbow strain, he says. Use a golf bag with two straps to relieve pressure on your shoulders from carrying the heavy bag. Better yet—hire a caddy to carry it for you!

In general, it’s important to start your workout slowly to warm up your muscles. Stretching afterward also will help. If you do get injured, Finer says, follow the tried-and-true advice of rest, ice, compression, and elevation.

To prevent injuries and relieve muscle aches, especially IT band-related, consider using a foam roller. Putting pressure on tight muscles can coax them to loosen up. Finer recommends starting with an 8-inch roller with soft foam and using it no more than every other day.

Exercise is the gift that keeps on giving. When you start moving, you sleep better—and when you sleep better, you will have more energy to exercise. With an ounce of prevention and not biting off more than you can chew, you’ll be working on your fitness and feeling fine.

