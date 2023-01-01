Top Dentists 2023: Hall of Fame

PROMOTION

Top Dentists Hall of Fame

NOTE: Top Dentists lists have appeared in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine in the following years: 2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dentists must be licensed, in good standing, and practicing in order to appear on the Hall of Fame list. The newly researched and updated Mpls.St.Paul Magazine 2023 Top Dentists list, featuring the top 10 percent of local dentists, can be found here. Only some of the dentists who appear on the list below also appear on the 2023 Top Dentists list.

John C. Aamodt, Erickson-Aamodt Orthodontics

Keith E. Abrahamson, Dentistry on the Ponds

Alejandro M. Aguirre, Endodontic Associates Ltd.

Ramon Aguirre, Endodontic Associates Ltd.

Andrew R. Anderson, 50th and France Dental Care

Gerald C. Anderson, Allied Endodontic Specialists

Paul D. Anderson, White Bear Smiles

Karl H. Andreasen, Momenta Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Jill M. Ash, Valley Creek Family Dentistry

Bobbi Augustyn, Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry

Lara E. Bainer, Southdale Dental Associates

Jeanne L. Barss, EPIC: Exceptional Periodontal and Implant Concepts

David Basi, Northern Star Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Joseph S. Basile, Orthodontic Specialists, PA

Lyndsay F. Bates, Metropolitan Pediatric Dental Associates

Krista S. Bauer, Champlin Family Dental, PA

Michael R. Bauer, HealthPartners Dental Specialty Center

Richard J. Baylon, Pediatric Dentistry

Greg S. Beinlich, Pediatric Dentistry

Karl G. Berg, Orono Dental Care

Megan Beuckens, Ethos Dental

Scott L. Bjerke, Bjerke Dental

Don R. Blakeslee, University Ave Dental

Chad E. Boger, Boger Dental

Trudy M. Bonvino, Cosmopolitan Orthodontics

Adena Borodkin, Golden Valley Kids Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Scott R. Bowlby, Edina Orthodontics

Heidi M. Brandenburg, Heidi M. Brandenburg, DDS, PA

Bruce E. Brandsness, Brandsness Family Dentistry

Shari K. Bruning, Bassett Creek Dental

Mary Ann J. Bunczak, Forest Lake Endodontics, PA

Roger J. Burke, Metropolitan Endodontics

Renee Camara, Wayzata Periodontics and Implants

Daniel J. Carlson, Birchwood Dental

Kent E. Cassidy, Glen Lake Dental Associates

S. Christopher Chang, Maple Grove Family Dental Clinic

Julie Chavez, Northern Star Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Stephen W. Colby, Edina Orthodontics

Tori-Thuy Conrad, Tweet Pediatric Dentistry

David A. Cook, Smiles at France

John Cretzmeyer Jr., Dentistry For the Entire Family

Mark M. Dale, Accorde Orthodontists

Ines de Llano, York Dental

Matthew G. Del Mastro, Endodontic Professionals

Adele Della Torre, ADT Dental

Brian DeVoe, DeVoe Orthodontics

Dave Domaas, Brook West Family Dentistry

Andrew M. Doroschak, Metropolitan Endodontics

Michael D. Doroschak, Doroschak Dental

Michael J. Downie, Twin Cities Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, PA

Scott L. Doyle, Metropolitan Endodontics

Thomas M. Dresen, Dresen Restorative Dentistry

Jill M. DuLac, DuLac Dental

Kirk A. DuLac, Endodontic Associates Ltd.

Curtis Dunn, Dunn Ortho

Jennifer Eisenhuth, Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth Orthodontics

L. Suzan Ekim, Ekim Orthodontics

John Elvecrog, Crossings Dental Care

Manuel Englander, Englander Dental

Michael J. Enz, Vibrant Dental

Keith Erickson, Erickson-Aamodt Orthodontics

Roger G. Ettel, Minnesota Periodontal Associates

Brian T. Evensen, Valley Dental Group

Jon S. Falkowski, The Dental Health Center/Falkowski Dentistry

Sandra S. Fenske, Valley Dental Group

Mary O. Flynn, 50th and France Dental Care

J. Paul Foster, J. Paul Foster, DDS

Brent C. Fredrickson, Chalet Dental Care

Michael Gallagher, Gallagher Dentistry & Facial Pain Center

Julia A. Garofalo, Saluté Dental

Kyle P. Gearhart, Southdale Dental Associates

Todd M. Geisler, Edina Endodontics

John Gerstner, Valley Dental Group

Steven A. Gorman, The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry

Jamie Graham, Fiant Dental

Susan G. Gross, Susan G. Gross, DDS

Brian E. Grove, Metropolitan Pediatric Dental Associates

Eric H. Grutzner, Metropolitan Endodontics

Frederick J. Haas, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Consultants

Julie Haman, St. Paul Pediatric Dentistry

Jennifer E. Harrison, Lakeville Dental Associates, PA

Nicole T. Haus, Harbor Dental

James M. Healy, Southdale Dental Associates

Andrew E. Helmich Jr., Accorde Orthodontists

Steven J. Henseler, Henseler & Kocian Orthodontics

Peter Hinke, Linden Hills Dentistry

Paul M. Hobday, Accorde Orthodontists

Nancy H. Holm, Allen & Holm Family Cometic Dentistry

Gesica Horn, Serene Oaks Dental

Heather Horton, Horton Orthodontics

Sandra J. Houck, Cosmetic, Family & Sports Dentistry, PA

Michael H. Hoxie, Ovation Orthodontics

Gregory Hueler, Midwest Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, PA

Bruce W. Hultgren, Ovation Orthodontics

Amy Hughes, Hughes Dental

Anthony Indovina Jr. , Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Daniel R. Isaacson, Isaacson Gentle Dentistry

Lisa Fedor James, James Prosthodontics

Matthew G. Jelinek, York Dental

Jason E. Jenny, Twin Cities Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, PA

Corey C. Jensen, Smile Design Dentistry

Mark R. Jensen, Endodontic Professionals

Kirby C. Johnson, OMS Specialists

Robert Kaufman, Metropolitan Endodontics

Perri L. Kauls, Orchard Dental Group

James R. Keller, Cedar West Family Dentistry

Keith A. Kemnitz, TC Orthodontics

Paul F. Kirkegaard, St. Anthony Park Dental Care

Elias Kouvalis, Park Dental - Plymouth West

William J. Kottemann, Kottemann Orthodontics

Michael T. Kratz, Edina Dental Care

Brett J. Kurtzman, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Consultants

Meredith K. Kurysh, Sprouts Pediatric Dentistry

Brent R. Kvittem, Children’s Dental Care

Woojin “Woody” Kwon, Northeast Dental Wellness

Venetia Laganis, Laganis Pediatric Dentistry

Douglas L. Lambert, Cosmetic, Family & Sports Dentistry, PA

Randy James Landa, WestLand Dental

Donald E. Lareau, Twin Cities Periodontics

Alan S. Law, The Dental Specialists

Connie Lee, Minnesota Periodontal Associates

Michael S. Lee, Ovation Orthodontics

Bradley D. Lembke, Chanhassen Dental

Joshua G. Lipschultz, Metropolitan Pediatric Dental Associates

Steven Lorentzen, Lorentzen Dental

Nicholas Lowe, Twin Cities Periodontics

Chad E. Loween, Serene Oaks Dental

Luke J. MacMenamin, The Oral Surgery Center

Alisa Madson, Pura Vida Orthodontics

Colin J. Maguire, Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry

Robert Maley, Saint City Dental

Mark Malterud, Minnesota Center For Minimally Invasive Dentistry

Charles M. McCann, Downtown Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Justin J. McHugh, Blue Ridge Dental Center

Sachin R. Mehta, Southdale Dental Associates

Holger P. Meiser, Holger Dental Group

Michelle L. Meiser, Riverdale Kidds Pediatric Dentistry

Tammy L. Meister, Meister Orthodontics

Bruce R. Merry, Bruce Merry, DDS

Jean W. Merry, Merry Dental Care Center

Thomas J. Meschke, Chaska Dental Center

Sara M. Michel, O’Kane & Monssen Family Dentistry

Claire Mielke, MapleTree Pediatric Dentistry

Robert P. Miller, Lakeville Orthodontics

Frank Milnar, Franco & Associates Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

John Mittelsteadt, Mosaic Dental

Andrew R. Moffitt, Moffitt Restorative Dentistry

Brian C. Monssen, O’Kane & Monssen Family Dentistry

Marc L. Montgomery, Montgomery Dental Care

Thomas Morgan, Morgan Family Dental

Frank E. Mork III, Crosstown Family Dental

Paul R. Musherure, HealthPartners St. Paul Dental Clinic

Thomas Musser, Art & Science Family Dentistry

Thomas E. Neafus, Endodontic Associates Ltd.

Stephen R. Nelson, Lake Minnetonka Orthodontics

Timothy J. Neuner, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Consultants

James D. Nickman, Metropolitan Pediatric Dental Associates

Nancy Norling, Nancy Norling, DDS

Jeffrey Norsted, Northview Dental

Shauna Novak, Novak Family Dentistry

Kristi C. O’Kane, O’Kane & Monssen Family Dentistry

Jeffrey E. O’Neil, Ethos Dental

Walter J. Palmer, River Bluff Dental

Barry J. Panning, Harbor Dental

Andrew G. Pearson, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Consultants

Bradley Pearson, Pearson Orthodontics

Michael M. Pelke, Woodbury Dental Care

Rosalie J. Perpich, Stillwater Family Dental

Abdollah Rahimi, Minnesota Maxillofacial and Oral Consultants, PA

P. Angela Rake, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Scott Rake, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Craig L. Rathjen, Northpointe Dental Care, LLC

Ernest S. Reeh, River Valley Endodontics, PA

Karen J. Reese, Reese Orthodontics

Kordie Reinhold, Linden Hills Dentistry

Jeffrey R. Remakel, Park Dental - St. Louis Park

Adam L. Ridgeway, The Dental Specialists

Darcy Rindelaub, Riverdale Kidds Pediatric Dentistry

Atif H. Rizvi, Dentistry by Design

Steven J. Rodenburg, The Oral Surgery Center

Jeffrey L. Ryan, Endodontic Associates Ltd.

Gayathri Sambasivan, Dentistry for Children & Adolescents

Daniel E. Sampson, OMS Specialists

Christopher T. Sasik, Metropolitan Prosthodontics

Michael W. Schafhauser, Capitol Dental Center

Carl E. Schneider, 44th Street Dental

Sally W. Schuette, Dentistry for Children & Adolescents

Adam Shand, Centennial Lakes Dental Group

Christopher J. Shearen, The Oral Surgery Center

J. D. Simonton, Modern Care Endodontics

Anthony J. Skinner, Twin Cities Periodontics

Michael J. Skramstad, Orono Dental Care

Jamie L. Sledd, Arbor Lakes Dental

Drew F. Spencer, Edina 5-0 Dental

Kelly K. Stark, Champlin Family Dental, PA

Taylor J. Stephens, Tailwind Pediatric Dentistry

Eric F. Stich, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Consultants

Geoff Sudit, Mint Orthodontics

Michael S. Sudit, The Center for Smile Enhancement

James Q. Swift, University of Minnesota School of Dentistry

Loren J. Taple, Northwood Dental

Thomas P. Telander, Southdale Dental Associates

Richard P. Timm, All Family Dental, Ltd.

Krestine K. Tiziani, Lake Minnetonka Orthodontics

Carey P. Tri, River’s Edge Dental Clinic

Jessica A. Tri, River’s Edge Dental Clinic

Joseph Trowbridge, St. Paul Dental Center

Michael Tulkki, Wayzata Endodontics

Thomas S. Turry, Thomas S. Turry, DDS

Jonathan O. Twomey, Jonathan O. Twomey, DDS

Jesse Veil, Veil & Wild Orthodontics

Steven J. Veker, 44th Street Dental

Derrick J. Veneman, Veneman Dental Care PA

Andrew J. Wahl, Village Orthodontics

Eric Wang, Brook West Family Dentistry

Jeffrey K. Wichmann, Valley Oaks Dental

Travis Wildenberg, Harbor Dental

Mark M. Wilson, Metropolitan Periodontists, PA

Gerald A. Wimmer, Drs. Williams & Wimmer, DDS PA

Melissa Zettler, Cherrywood Dental Care

Guizhen Zhang, The Dental Specialists