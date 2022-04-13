The Wilderness Comes to Uptown

× Expand Photo by Natalie Larsen The Wilderness It's a work sandwich: Work on the sides, workout in the middle.

We can walk to The Wilderness from our Greenway-adjacent apartment in Uptown (there’s a sentence I never thought I’d say!).

After a soft open Monday, Uptown’s newest coworking space is prepping for a grand opening on Saturday, April 16. We got a sneak peek of the space and its offerings—all aiming to give work a dose of fun.

I don’t think it’s a mistake that this space is three blocks from the WeWork tower on Lagoon. If WeWork is the Starbucks of coworking spaces, The Wilderness is your fave indie caffeination station. Maybe it has better coffee, or maybe it’s just cozier, less corporate. And after working in our bedrooms, living rooms, and at kitchen counters, isn’t less corporate what everyone needs?

The juxtaposition of a name like The Wilderness—conjuring Hatchet-like images of swollen mosquito bites and unwieldy grasses—against the sizzle of traffic at the strangely triangular intersection of Lake, Lagoon, and Dupont Avenue South, is just cheeky enough to make battered Uptowners smile. It reminds us that maybe the wilderness isn’t just unruly plant life and lurking beady eyes. Crooked sidewalk tiles, faded graffiti, and cars flying down too-narrow one-ways flanked by parked peers sometimes feel wilder than unsettled rural expanses.

Signs lead to the "garden level” of the building, which means the basement. But, once inside, you would never know that above you, people are picking up mascara and deodorant at CVS and getting greasy takeout from China Moon. (We need this kind of soundproofing in our apartment!) It’s a walkout lower level with windows tucked away from garbling traffic. The space is Gen Z-friendly: String lights adorn the ceiling, white brick walls and cement floors lend polished industrial vibes, and east-facing windows flooded with a.m. light.

Ben Wales and Bobby Burns, the minds behind The Wilderness, are striving to solve a universal problem: work is stressful. It sounds like a non-negotiable condition of life, but they don’t think it has to be. “We start our workday worn out, increase our stress levels at the office or at home, and ultimately finish our workday worse off than we started,” the website says. We lack motivation, are on the brink of burnout, and are lonely working from home—but a typical cubical is equally stressful.

So, why not make a happy place? Not just coworking, not just another gym. Bringing the work to workout.

Long café-style high-tops, smaller tables, individual phone rooms, and more secluded office-like spaces line each side of the rectangular coworking space. Plants everywhere—my green soul has found nirvana. Down the middle: an AstroTurfed strip with balance beams, ropes, and hanging rings for Tarzan-like swinging (just in case you start taking yourself too seriously). A kitchen with little round tables suggests an actual lunch break, and event spaces—movie theater, ping-pong set up, a speakeasy tucked in the back—complete the fun focus.

The fitness portion takes center stage, flanking each end of the space. On one end, a wood-floored room that belongs at a Napa Valley tasting is primed for yoga and breathwork classes. The other end of the studio/office contains a more “hardcore” fitness setup that looks a bit like a skatepark-meets-jungle-gym and spills out into the workspace. Designed by co-founder Ben Wales, who competed in season 11 of American Ninja Warrior, the obstacle course gym is quite literally an adult playground: monkey bars, balance beams, triangular wooden vaults, a rock-climbing wall, and more obstacles. The classes that take place here are called “HIIP,” High Intensity Interval Play. (Training? Never heard of her.)

"Sometimes, we take fitness a little too seriously and start thinking it has to be hard, and we have to follow a rigid schedule," Wales said at Tuesday’s preview class. "But this Ninja-style course is designed so that we can have fun while we move our bodies safely and maybe get a bit stronger along the way."

We Came; We Played; Here's What We Thought

Photo by Natalie Larsen The Wilderness HIIP Space The Ninja Warrior-style workout obstacle course at The Wilderness

Ben made the whole course look easy. I thought, I could do monkey bars when I was 10, how hard can it be? Answer: VERY. When I was 10, I weighed half of my current weight—so there’s that. Five-foot-three-ish me couldn’t even reach the monkey bars to start swinging, but the hanging rings were actually fun once I got going. Thankfully, Wales walked us through the whole course and gave tips on successfully (and safely) doing each obstacle, making everything feel safe and doable for all ages and abilities. He also kept noting that there was no pressure, “there’s no one to impress here,” which helped quiet the butterflies in my stomach at each challenge.

Dudes: My husband—taller and far more muscular than me—of course, had no problem. You’ll be fine.

I’m all for bringing recess into the workday, especially in a day of Zooms. Maybe someday I’ll be able to the monkey bars—maybe someone could give me a boost.

In the yoga space, Anthony Lorubbio’s breathwork class uses the Wim Hof method to allow you to clear your mind and meditate simply on a pattern of breath. Again, can we have recess at work?

The intense breathwork might make you light-headed, but you’re already laying down, so no danger there. At the end of the 20-minute teaser, my body felt tingly and vibrational, and my mind was a calm (a rarity around here, trust me). Would gladly breathe in that space again.

My only (small) critique would be that if you’re going to merge your workday with your workout, you might want a cubby or locker for storing your tennies, mat, and sweaty stuff.

P.S. This is a dog-friendly space with a resident pup. I mean, come on. 🐶

The grand opening on Saturday, April 16 includes free HIIP classes and breathwork sessions, plus local pop-ups like Honour Cafe with snacks and fresh pressed juice, Edina Coffee Roasters’ brews, and a mobile sauna experience from Nomad Sauna.

Nitty Gritty Green

The base level membership is a $99 gym-only package, which gives unlimited access to classes. But for the full experience, memberships start at $199 for open desks—as in unreserved, café-style seating—and increase for dedicated desk and private office memberships. The office memberships grant access to all the fitness classes, plus event and gaming spaces and reserved conference room time. Your membership gives you keyed access to the space, which is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The grand opening is on Saturday, April 16; free but you must RSVP for a timeslot. The Wilderness, 1010 W. Lake St., Mpls., 952-894-0721, thewildernessmn.com