The Modern Woman's Guide to Birth Control

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand via Shutterstock Birth Control Pills_Women's Health

No longer is birth control synonymous with a one-size-fits-all pill whose solitary claim is to prevent pregnancy. And for the 65 percent of women ages 15–49 currently using contraception, that’s a good thing. The swath of available options has assumed the form of injections, implants, and plastic and copper devices, all touting wide-ranging, whole-body benefits that practically render pregnancy prevention secondary.

“Some people prefer to have a regular, predictable, lighter period, so they might do very well with a birth control pill, especially if they’re able to find a way to incorporate it into their daily routine,” says Lindsay J. Darrah, MD, FACOG, of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility (OGI).

“Sometimes people want birth control for a finite period of time in order to plan pregnancies and don’t want long-term birth control. Others don’t have any short-term plans for pregnancy, so instead, they opt for long-term birth control methods.”

The current menu of contraceptives is just as diverse and personal as the individual’s needs that come before it. Even the oral varieties come in a wide range of types and dosages.

While “the pill” of today may appear unchanged on the outside, that little miracle tablet has gone on to become more sophisticated than its predecessors and is now designed to minimize the unwanted side effects associated with the earliest versions of the pill.

The Pill: The New Old-School Birth Control

Photo: shutterstock / shutterstock (illustration) Green pack of birth control pills on a yellow background

It’s been over half a century since the pill came onto the reproductive scene, allowing women to put off their childbearing years until they were able to establish education and career goals on their own terms. While the first-gen formulas successfully suppressed ovulation, they contained extremely potent levels of estrogen and progestin, causing wide-spread instances of nausea, bloating, and weight gain.

But women at the time were willing to suffer these inconveniences in exchange for something with a near-perfect effectiveness rate—a bitter pill to swallow, if you will.

“The birth control pill revolutionized women’s reproductive rights, and reproductive rights include making the choice about when you want to be pregnant,” says Annelise Skor Swigert, MD, of Southdale ObGyn. “Along with preventing pregnancy, the birth control pill has become safer, and there are now fewer side effects than ever due to the changes and dosage of the hormones. There are so many varieties of the pill out there that if a woman experiences unpleasant side effects on one, she may not on the other.”

The type of pill most commonly prescribed contains some synthetic mixture of estrogen and progestin hormones, otherwise known as the combination pill. The amount of these hormones fluctuates from brand to brand within the 28-pill pack, but most include a row of placebos—inactive pills—at the end of the month that serves to mimic periods. Women can manipulate the timing of their periods by bumping the placebo week up or skip menstruation altogether by launching immediately into a new pack of active pills. (You know, for the times when your period doesn’t exactly sync up with your vacay plans.)

“Some people prefer to have a predictable period, so they might do very well with a birth control pill, especially if they’re able to find a way to incorporate it into their daily routine.” —Lindsay J. Darrah, MD, FACOG of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility

The combination pill is used anywhere from one-month cycles (“monophasic” and “multiphasic”) to 13-week cycles (“extended-cycle pills”), where men- struation occurs only three to four times a year.

The pill also comes in the progestin-only variety (minipill), which the body has a tendency to clear faster than the combination pill. Ideal for breastfeeding women or those with a history of blood clots, the minipill comes in dosing packets of 28 active pills and is designed to thicken the cervical mucus and thin out the uterine lining. Most women won’t have a period while on the minipill, save for the occasional “breakthrough bleeding.”

“It’s important that the pill be taken every day at the same time to maximize its effectiveness,” says Darrah. “When taken perfectly, it’s 99 percent effective. But with typical use, it’s closer to 91 percent.”

How exactly do the pros discern between “typical” and “perfect” use? For starters, typical use means taking the pill at inconsistent times or missing a day entirely, which contributes to a failure rate of about 7 percent, according to the CDC. Perfect use implies that the pill is being taken ritually (down to the hour, pretty much), allowing for a failure rate of 0.3 percent.

While oral contraceptives remain the most time-tested of the family planning bunch, long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) are making serious gains in popularity thanks to their low hormone release rates, minimal maintenance, and high efficacy.

Break Out the Probiotics—and Brain Food Studies have recently surfaced showing that birth control—particularly the pill—could wreak havoc on our gut health, impacting the population of good and bad bacteria living within the microbiome. Since the microbiome is referred to as our “second brain,” the medical community deduces that birth control could, by virtue, change the chemistry of our brain. So is this a good thing or a bad thing? The jury is out for now (sorry!), but in the meantime, consult your physician if you have concerns about your digestive health.

Implants + IUDs: BTW, What's a LARC?

photo: shutterstock / shutterstock (illustration) Three different birth control implant decvices

“Everybody used to be just on the pill— you took an oral contraceptive, and that’s how it was,” says Katie Toft, MD, of OBGYN West. “And now, there’s a huge educational focus on the LARC methods.” Toft holds provider talks with local pediatrician groups to shift the collective mindset of physicians when it comes to birth control. Oftentimes, providers default to prescribing the pill to their patients versus taking the time to talk through options within the LARC family—namely, implants and IUDs (intrauterine devices).

“Instead of just talking to women about the pill, we want to make sure they hear about the most effective options,” she says. “There’s been a huge push in pediatric literature and family medicine to get physicians comfortable with considering these options for women, regardless of their age.”

Katie Toft, MD, of OBGYN West has personally placed a record number of IUDs in recent times thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says men have become ensnared in the backlog for vasectomies due to procedures being put on hold. “Women were planning for their husbands to take care of things after they were done having children, so this is the next best thing without any sort of time commitment,” she says.

IUDs rank as the preferred choice of Ob-Gyns and other doctors’ groups for birth control, according to Planned Parenthood. Structurally, the IUD is a tiny, T-shaped device that gets inserted into the cervix by a doctor or nurse and can last anywhere from three to 12 years. Talk about set it and forget it.

“IUDs have been on the market for a very long time; however, the IUDs of 30, 40 years ago were associated with increased infection rates, which obviously wasn’t good for its reputation,” adds Toft. “But the newer IUDs, their use in the general public has taken off thanks to this educational piece. They get you failure rates that are less than 1 percent—like, 0.1 percent failure rates.”

But in terms of the latest and greatest, Nexplanon is regarded as the most revolutionary birth control product out there, according to Swigert.

“It’s a little plastic rod that gets inserted in the inner arm under the skin, just like getting a shot, and the rod secretes progesterone and prevents pregnancy for three years,” Swigert explains. “That’s been shown to be the most effective birth control for a couple of reasons: One, there’s no user error. The failure rate of the pill and condoms is because they’re not used correctly, but if you put an implant in the arm, there’s nothing that woman can’t do—it’s there providing protection for her. Also, the side effects and risks are some of the lowest out there.”

Toft adds, “You can’t mess it up! We place it; we remove it.”

But because of the long-term protection rates associated with LARC methods, women can be skittish about committing to anything beyond the pill, often citing long-held misconceptions about impaired fertility and other concerns.

Rumor Patrol: Mythbusters, BC Edition

Toft says her patients, especially of the younger generation, echo similar concerns about fertility. But it’s usually influenced by the patient’s mother. “Moms also express concern that if they put their daughter on birth control, it implies she’s going to become more sexually active,” she says. “And that just hasn’t been shown by studies to be the case. What we’re doing is trying to help women make an educated choice.”

She stresses that opting for birth control, no matter the form, will only help women decide when they have babies— not if they have babies. “Pregnancy in adolescence has huge impacts,” she says. “We simply want to help women make smart choices for their bodies.”

Another misconception that just won’t die is that hormone-based contraceptives, in any capacity, are intrinsically linked to a heightened risk of breast cancer.

But these fears aren’t grounded in science: Toft says that years of research and studies have debunked this time and time again, even in those who have a strong family history of breast cancer.

“I spend quite a lot of time in the office trying to reassure patients that this isn’t going to alter their risk in any way,” she explains. She adds that due to a phenomenon known as detection bias, “women who are on the pill may have a higher likelihood of getting diagnosed because these patients have to be examined in order to get their prescription—so we find something during the examination and, well, that’s a good thing!”

There’s also the instance in which a woman may have a cluster of cells that have the potential to develop into something cancerous, and that starting the pill at that time could make it more “clinically significant”—meaning the cluster grows and then gets detected. “But that doesn’t mean the pill gave you cancer; that just means it may have made those cells more detectable.”

Noncontraceptive Benefits (AKA the Good Kind of Side Effects)

Helps hormonal headaches. “Some women have horrible migraines when they experience hormonal fluctuations, like estrogen-induced migraines,” says Toft. Doctors generally recommend that these women skip the last row of pills in their birth control pack and start the next one early to keep the hormone levels even-keeled.

Treats and prevents ovarian cysts. “Recurrent cysts can cause serious pain, they can lead to trips to the emergency room, they can even sometimes result in surgery—so birth control pills, specifically because they help to suppress ovulation, help prevent ovarian cysts from forming,” says Swigert.

Reduces the risk of ovarian cancer. “Birth control pills prevent ovulation, which prevents the disruption that happens on the surface of the ovary every time an egg is released,” says Darrah. “When this disruption happens to the surface of the ovary, the cells work to ‘repair’ the damage, and if that ‘repair mode’ happens abnormally, it can result in abnormal growth of the ovarian tissue and ovarian cancer.” Adding to that, Toft says ovarian cancer is hard to detect and hard to treat. “Our survival rates are not even close to what we see with breast cancer. If I can help a woman avoid ovarian cancer that is ... always a win.”

Takes the pain out of endometriosis. “When we talk about birth control, really what we’re talking about is hormonal management, which can do things like prevent pregnancy and treat endometriosis,” says Swigert. “It’s a hormonally based disease process, and so we use synthetic hormones to suppress active endometriosis. I’d say pelvic pain and cycle management are the two biggest reasons women opt for hormonal management.”

The 30-30-30 Rule

If you’re in the market for a new birth control method, remember that what worked for your sister/ best friend/coworker/fill-in-the-blank may not work for you. And that’s okay, says Swigert.

“Side effects are not across the board, especially when it comes to your age,” she says. “For example, I put many women in their 40s on low-dose birth control because it levels off their estrogen and progesterone, significantly decreasing their perimenopausal symptoms. The hormonal manipulation that actually helps a 42-year-old may be distressful to a 17-year-old.”

That’s where the 30-30-30 rule comes in: When it comes to a woman’s libido, for example, 30 percent of women will see improvements on the pill, 30 percent of women will experience no changes, and 30 percent will notice a decrease. The same goes for mood: Women with moderate to severe PMS can get a boost on the pill while women that previously never experienced PMS could end up having serious mood disturbances.

“This is why, when you’re talking to women about making a choice, you have to have a conversation and understand a little bit about where she’s currently at in her life,” she adds. “What has she tried before? What medical problems does she have? What medications is she currently on? That all needs to get factored in.

“Side effects are not across the board, especially when it comes to your age ... The hormonal manipulation that actually helps a 42-year-old may be distressful to a 17-year-old.” —Annelise Skor Swigert, MD, Southdale ObGyn

This is Your Skin on Hormones

By now, most of us have heard that the pill serves as the ultimate skin-care companion, especially for women who suffer from acne. But why is that? It all comes down to—you guessed it—hormonal management.

“The pill decreases the circulation of androgens (like testosterone), which leads to decreased production of sebum (the oil that leads to acne),” explains Mohiba Tareen, MD, of Tareen Dermatology.

c/o Tareen Dermatology Dr. Mohiba Tareen Dr. Mohiba Tareen

But not all pills are created equal—the progestin-only variety may, for instance, worsen existing acne issues. Hormonal IUDs like Mirena and the implant Nexplanon have also been known to cause acne flare-ups. In combination with the pill, “Spironolactone (a water pill known to remove fluid from the body) has shown improvements in breakouts in just a few weeks,” she says. “It prevents testosterone from binding to the receptors in the skin, which helps reduce oil production, hormonal breakouts, and, as a bonus, even helps with female pattern hair loss.”

One of the most common adverse effects of birth control on the skin to look out for, Tareen adds, is the development of facial discoloration known as melasma. Exacerbated by the sun, it presents as brown patches on the cheeks, forehead, and upper lip.

“So I recommend that all my patients wear broad-spectrum sunscreen year-round to prevent melasma while on birth control,” she says.

It’s important to know that when it comes to new treatments for acne, your skin may get worse before it gets better. Try to patiently wait out the first two to three months to see the effects of hormonal balancing manifest.

This article originally appeared in the October issue.