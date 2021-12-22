The COVIDaware MN App: Protection in Your Pocket

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Phone out of Pocket woman's hand with a ring pulls a black smartphone out of the pocket of a gray jacket close up. photo with illumination

The holidays are upon us and the big(ish) gatherings are imminent. But before you heap up your plates with honey-glazed ham and green bean casserole, there's an app that can help you and your friends and family stay safe this holiday season.

This isn't another push to get vaccinated (hopefully you already are!)—this is about push notifications. The COVIDaware MN app launched a year ago, pre-vax. You may think, I already have two—or three—shots, I don't really need this anymore. Or you may never have downloaded the app in the first place. Either way, it's time to layer up—on COVID exposure protection, that is.

I've had the COVIDaware MN app since it hit the scene in November of the year that shall not be named (psst, 2020). When I tested positive for COVID last August (you might remember my breakthrough case story), the State Department of Health called and asked a few questions about my symptoms and if I knew where I had contracted the virus. At the end of the call, they gave me a code to enter into the COVIDaware app.

Fast forward to an alert I received one recent Wednesday evening during dinner: Potential Exposure Notification: You were in contact with someone who later tested positive. It gave a three-day date range in which I was in contact with that someone who later tested positive. From there, it recommended a quarantine period.

The app is completely anonymous, and won’t collect or store location, data, or anything else that could be used to identify an individual. So, it doesn't say, Sally Johnson was standing in line with you at the grocery store and later tested positive. (Thank goodness!)

I got tested the next day and was negative (Alexa, play "Celebration"). But it made me grateful that we have the technology to anonymously alert people we may not even know of when we test positive.

So before you gather, add a layer of protection—like a hat for your vaccine coat—even just for peace of mind.

covidawaremn.com