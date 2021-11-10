Still Piecing It Together

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Women's Health Puzzle Piece Hero

SLEEP HEALTH

Science Says Women Are the More Tired Sex

While sleep disorders are widely considered faceless, genderless conditions, research is emerging that shows women’s sleep is different. “The baseline research for every area in medicine, including sleep medicine, started with men, so we’re just playing catch-up now and really homing in on women and their sleep disorders,” says Dr. Lisa Bolin, pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert for HealthPartners and Park Nicollet. We’re just learning, for example, that women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with insomnia, according to the Sleep Foundation. It’s been reported that women experience a more complex version of insomnia associated with multiple symptoms, while men typically report only one. Bolin explains the science behind it: “The differences between boys and girls don’t hit until puberty. From there, our sex hormones have a lot of influence on our sleep quality. For females, sleep disturbances can vary based on age, based on if they’re pre- or postmenopausal, and so on.” This fluctuation in hormones often leads to insomnia—and is particularly pronounced the week before and during menses, when estrogen levels rise and then precipitously drop.

Sleep apnea is another disorder that women aren’t immune to, even though the stereotype has long been rooted in the picture of overweight middle-aged white men. Both insomnia and sleep apnea can fluctuate based on women’s hormone levels.

“A lot of the daytime symptoms overlap: ‘I’m just so tired during the day; I’m so run down,’” Bolin says, referring to patients she’s treated. “Some can identify as sleeping poorly, but they don’t know why they’re sleeping poorly—maybe it’s hot flashes, their restless legs waking them up, sleep apnea disrupting things. It’s our job to peel back the layers and figure it out.” That’s why, before you set foot in a clinic, it’s important to be as detailed as possible with your sleep patterns. Bolin suggests keeping a sleep diary.

“Go in with specifics, like, ‘I get into bed at 10 pm, but I don’t fall asleep until midnight.’ Or, ‘I go to bed at 10 pm, but I wake up multiple times.’” Another thing for women to take note of? How real your sleep issue is. Before writing your symptoms off as a thing that just “goes with the territory,” understand that there are treatments available and progressive doctors willing and eager to find the right combination for your condition.

“We’ve seen it too long in medicine—I mean, look at women with cardiovascular disease,” says Bolin. “How long did it take for us to realize our symptoms differ from a textbook heart attack? It had to be a sea change. Go in, and if you have a question, ask it.”

ORAL HEALTH

Life Stages Can Put a Bad Taste in Your Mouth

As it turns out, the intricate balance of your hormones speaks volumes about the state of your mouth. Whether a woman is entering the life stages of puberty, pregnancy, or menopause (and beyond), the ups and downs of repeat offenders (estrogen and progesterone) give rise to bacterial growth in the mouth that can manifest into an assortment of complications. For example, when a girl reaches puberty, the surge in her hormone levels can potentially lead to decay and gum problems, says Dr. Steve Gorman, owner of The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry. “For postmenopausal women ... with her risk of cardiovascular problems rising during [that time] and dry mouth syndrome being a common problem, superior oral health and thorough daily oral cleansing is just as important as in her early years.”

“Chronic gum disease is linked to the length of time it takes for a woman to become pregnant.” —Steve Gorman, DDS, The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry

An enclave of research in women’s health studies that has taken off in recent years illustrates the connection between inflammation in the mouth and inflammation in the body, helping dentists and other oral health care providers better inform and prepare their female patients based on their hormonal composition. Most notably: during pregnancy. Gorman says that by carefully cleaning her mouth, a pregnant woman can help prevent periodontal disease, which can reduce the chances of preterm birth.

“Fertility is a hot topic these days, and we now know that poor oral health can affect the amount of time it takes for a woman to become pregnant,” says Gorman. “Chronic gum disease is linked to the length of time it takes for a woman to become pregnant.” He goes on to say that on average, women with healthy mouths take approximately five months to become pregnant, while a woman with gum disease takes about seven months.

“Non-white women are even more affected by gum disease because they usually show a higher level of inflammation when struggling with periodontal disease. There’s a study that shows non-white women with gum disease might reach the twelve-month mark before becoming pregnant.”

According to the American Academy of Periodontology, women are twice as likely to schedule regular dental check-ups, along with follow-up visits for those regular checkups.

“I would say that in order to not have a woman’s condition overlooked, she needs to visit a dentist who thoroughly examines the mouth and neck routinely,” says Gorman. “Oral cancers are often aggressive, and early diagnosis is key.” It’s important to view the dental office as a safe space to discuss sensitive topics like this, especially because most women are unaware that these diseases can affect the whole body along with the mouth.

GUT HEALTH

The Hormone-Digestion Connection

As it turns out, the major milestones in our lives are usually associated with (literal) bellyaching. Dr. Anne Spicer, professor and clinician at Northwestern Health Sciences University’s Bloomington Clinic, says we’re all dealing with various levels of fluctuating hormones, which happen to hold a whole lot more power and influence over our physiology than we realize.

“Hormones play a role in digestion,” says Spicer. “And as hormones shift during the month, a woman may have times of either constipation or diarrhea.” As she explains it, progesterone is a hormone shared by both sexes, but it plays a greater role for women. Progesterone rises and falls, most pronounced during our monthly cycles, pregnancy, and in the postpartum period.

“Progesterone slows down digestion, and this can lead to constipation, gas, and bloating, sometimes known as ‘PMS belly,’” she says. When progesterone peaks before our cycles, it’s also the catalyst for acne, headaches, weight gain, and other PMS-related gripes.

On the other hand, “estrogen tends to increase the speed of digestion, so women may experience looser stools as estrogen circulation increases.” Because of the hormonal ups and downs that take place month to month between these two hormones, the intestine becomes prone to spasms where the muscles momentarily contract and tighten. That’s when “women may have pain and alternate between constipation and diarrhea—especially in the week or so before her period begins,” she adds.

Dr. Alyssa Anderson, gastroenterologist at HealthPartners, seconds Spicer’s remarks, saying that while the connection between hormones and the gut has also been long suspected in the Western medicine world—one may even call it a gut feeling!—the medical community is just finding stronger evidence for this link in recent years.

“We know that estrogen and progesterone affect gastrointestinal tract motility [its ability to move food], amongst other things, and this can cause significant symptoms such as bloating, pain, constipation, and diarrhea,” she says.

Photo by Shutterstock Menopausal & Post-Menopausal Women

For menopausal women, reduced levels of estrogen and progesterone mean slower travel for food through the gut, predisposing them to constipation, gas and bloating, and even weight gain. “This is typically accompanied by changes in the intestinal microbiome, which may further aggravate those digestive symptoms,” says Spicer. Overall, the shorter the time it takes for food to move through the gut, the better our sense of well-being.

To ease the effects of hormonal bloat and digestive comfort, Anderson and Spicer recommend a number of things. Chief among them? Exercise. We know it’s good for us, but did you also know it aids digestion? The days you work out are likely also the days you’re feeling pretty, er, regular.

“Exercising vigorously an average of five times per week for 45-60 minutes can enhance bowel function and reduce bloating and gas,” Spicer says.

Also: Drink up. Water, that is. How many more reasons do we need to learn once and for all that it’s a workhorse for a bevy of symptoms? Anderson says to aim for 32–64 ounces of the good stuff per day.

Spicer adds that a diet of 50 percent fruits and vegetables helps to keep the colon clean and healthy. Fermented foods such as sauerkraut, pickles, and kimchi lay the groundwork for probiotic growth.

“Sometimes, adding soluble fiber or taking a gentle osmotic laxative, like Miralax, is necessary to help keep things regular during times of hormonal changes,” says Anderson. But yoga and acupuncture are just as helpful if you’d rather shy away from any man-made add-ons, she adds.

Lastly, see the doc. Guidelines now suggest screening average-risk patients starting at the age of 45 (formerly 50).

If symptoms outlast the hormonal periods and start becoming chronic, you may be dealing with food sensitivities or allergies. Spicer says a visit to an allergist may be in order to identify the specific foods flaring up chronic digestive symptoms.

THE CHANGING MAMMOGRAM

As your mother would tell you, the mammograms of today aren’t like the ones of yore. More and more data continues to surface showing that 3D mammography (which allows doctors to see the breasts layer by layer) has improved cancer detection rates and reduced false positives (in other words, fewer findings that are not cancer).

”Annual screening mammography is proven to reduce mortality rates from breast cancer,” says Dr. Sara Veldman, radiologist and imaging specialist at Consulting Radiologists. While age 40 remains a good protocol for beginning annual mammogram screening, women are encouraged to have their breast cancer risk assessed around age 30 to determine if they would benefit from early screening.

“This may include beginning annual screening for breast cancer, possibly with mammography, breast ultrasound, and/or breast MRI,” says Veldman.

EYE HEALTH

Blurred Vision Can Stem from a Number of Things—Including Pregnancy

Blearily moving through life carries different connotations for a woman depending on her life stage. It may be a given for mothers during child-rearing years, for obvious reasons, but as they age, women’s eyesight slowly deteriorates. While not unique to women—glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration are leading causes of vision loss in the United States—the conditions are “more prevalent in women,” says Dr. Christine Larsen, cataract and glaucoma surgeon for Minnesota Eye Consultants. “It’s been reported that two out of three people suffering from blindness are women. This may be due to the fact that women live longer, as these are typically age-related diseases.” However, even when adjusted for age, low vision in women outnumbers low vision in men.

Photo by Shutterstock Pregnant Woman Getting Doctor's Exam

But younger women are not off the hook. Hormone levels during pregnancy can cause blurred vision, thanks to an accumulation of fluid in our eyes (and, well, everywhere else). Retaining water in the eyeball can increase its pressure and thicken the cornea, causing temporary blurriness. But you don’t have to write it off as another pesky side effect of being a new mama. “Your eye doctor should be made aware if you are pregnant and have preexisting conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or glaucoma,” she says. Thyroid eye disease is another hormone-related condition that occurs more often in women, says Larsen. This can cause vision loss, eye pain, bulging eyes, and eyelid swelling.

Women are at an increased risk of developing autoimmune conditions in general (see next section), such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, which can present with inflammatory conditions of the eye. Optic neuritis is inflammation of the optic nerve, typically causing acute onset of blurred vision, Larsen adds. “This can be a presenting sign of multiple sclerosis, another disease more prominent in females.”

Eye health isn’t only affected by genetics; it can also be impacted by our daily habits. Keeping things in balance, like how much screen time we have, can keep us closer to a clean bill of eye health. “Women are more prone to dry eye disease, and especially in this digital age, symptoms have become increasingly prevalent.”

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

Mystery Disease Could Be Your Immune System

DYK that approximately 80 percent of all patients diagnosed with autoimmune disease are women? While fatigue and low-grade fever are prevailing symptoms that you’ll find with most of these diseases (not to mention: life), they are often unique in their treatment plans and in how they physically manifest from one individual to the next. It’s no wonder they’re also known as “illnesses of the unknown.”

According to Dr. Julie M. Jones, lead physician of rheumatology at Allina Health, there is no one-size-fits-all for symptoms, the course of the disease, or treatment. “Autoimmune disease can affect many different organ systems, including joints, muscles, skin, lungs, kidney, the nervous system, liver, endocrine system, and eyes,” she says. “Because of this, there is not one symptom or set of symptoms common to each of them.”

A diagnosis can take more time since patients may not initially present with the findings that meet the criteria for diagnosis of a specific disease. Those criteria usually include a combination of clinical symptoms, lab findings, imaging, and biopsy of tissue. But here’s where it gets complicated: Patients may be told they have a particular autoimmune disease based on positive labs when they don’t certifiably meet the diagnostic criteria.

“For example, a positive ANA [anti-nuclear antibody] test, which is most commonly thought to be associated with lupus, is not diagnostic of lupus,” she explains. “In fact, up to 30 percent of the general population can have a positive ANA with no disease process.” Patients think that a positive test means they have the disease—when they actually don’t.

The complexities of our immune systems, and how they can make the sudden pivot to attacking our own cells instead of safeguarding them, just stress how important it is to identify a primary care physician whom you can be utterly transparent with.

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

Breaking the Silence about Endometriosis

A neglected area of research, endometriosis is a silent epidemic and a public health issue all at once. It’s been said that receiving a clinical diagnosis can take up to seven to 10 years on average, and yet it affects one in 10 women worldwide. Dr. Annelise Skor Swigert of Premier ObGyn of Minnesota has aimed to move those stats during her time in practice.

“Forty years ago, if a woman told a male doctor that she was having painful intercourse, he may have replied with, ‘Well, that’s normal because you’re only 20.’ I’d like to believe we take a proactive approach and immediately rule out causes of symptoms like that, pairing you with the right intervention or medication so we can give you an answer and you can go on and feel better.”

Reproductive conditions like endometriosis can be indescribably painful, as tissue made up of endometrial cells can affect the entire pelvis, including ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, and bowel. Over time, this can leave a patchwork of scar tissue and lesions in its wake.

“I think that a lot of symptoms stemming from PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] or endometriosis or fibroids are all situations driven by our hormones,” says Swigert. “In the past, doctors may have said ‘Oh, it’s just your hormones...’ Well, you’re right, but they’re doing things we don’t have to live with.” Swigert says endometriosis can’t be seen on an X-ray or MRI, so women have to undergo surgery so doctors can look inside the abdomen with a camera.

Not all women want surgical evaluation, however, so they’ll be treated as a presumptive diagnosis before crossing that threshold. She says,“We’ll start treating you with hormones and see if things improve. Or we’ll use immediate and medical interventions.”

Swigert adds that doctors are learning how to better communicate with their patients in a way that empowers them to take an active role in their health care. “We’re not falling back on ‘Oh, it’s just your hormones.’”

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.