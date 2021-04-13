State of Sweat

× Expand Photo courtesy of ALTR Two women in a fitness class workin with kettle balls Fitness fanatics get the fullbody burn at locally based ALTR.

To say traditional in-person group fitness models have been severely hit by the pandemic would be an understatement. This year, some of our locally owned concepts just couldn’t recover— including Fly Feet Running, which really seemed to have found its stride after owning the HIIT treadmill-style workout game since 2016 but which permanently shuttered its doors in both Wayzata and downtown Minneapolis. And some businesses, like Alchemy 365, were forced to scale back in size and focus on top-performing locations.

But for those still weathering the storm, the future looks bright, albeit different. According to a number of Twin Cities studio owners, consumers’ appetite for getting back to in-person is slowly coming back—despite the mandatory masks, six feet of social distance, and lack of sweaty high-fives and fist bumps. Vinny Amendola, owner of ALTR, a local chain of studios whose model enforces full-body training by blending strength, circuit, and cardio workouts, says he’s seeing more lively classes that “feel” full (remember, they can only operate at limited capacity), if not sold out. “People want to be back in a space where they feel like they can connect with the community, be with live instructors, and feel encouraged by their peers to work harder and reach goals,” says Amendola.

The Future of Virtual

Online and digital offerings have certainly been turbocharged, and a bevy of boutique studios have made sizable investments in new-and-improved sweat tech. The verdict? It seems that even after months of us transforming our living rooms into candlelit yoga studios, the hybrid approach of blending in-person and online class options (on sites like Zoom) is still the clear path forward. “I think the future is all about meeting people where they are, and that lives in various places. We’ll never see livestream go away,” Amendola adds.

Additionally, Edina’s Barre3 (a workout philosophy rooted in three disciplines: ballet barre, Pilates, and yoga) also added an option to stream its entire schedule of in-person classes to give barre-goers access to their preferred instructors and even the form corrections they provide during a real-life class. “I do think there are a ton of people who are just jiving working out at home, and that will be the way of the future,” says co-owner Lucy Gardiner, who reports that as long as clients want to move virtually, Barre3 will offer streamed class versions.

Veteran Minneapolis gym The Firm, in an effort to provide the in-studio experience from the convenience of anywhere, is hard at work completing a massive face-lift on its popular mobile app. Soon, the new-and-improved platform will be used for not only booking and streaming classes but also accessing wellness tips and tricks and fitspiration from its team of experts.

It seems the consensus among fitness leaders is there’s one thing virtual just can’t deliver on: experience. “Let’s face it: It’s easy to slack when you’re in your own house,” says Amendola. And from Gardiner’s perspective, “Group fitness is so much more than just a workout. It’s that magic of moving together with people to music in a fun way,” she says. “And when you take a group fitness class online or with a mask on and are socially spaced, it changes things—kind of takes away from what the true meaning of a group fitness class is. And I can’t wait to return to that magic.”

A Breath of Fresh Air

If there’s anything we know about Minnesotans, it’s that we’re the first to rock shorts in 40-degree weather. Luckily, after the shutdown last spring, gym owners and instructors quickly learned that there’s also a hearty appetite for al fresco fitness. As Mother Nature allows, we can expect to see our neighborhood studios capitalizing on opportunities to get us stretching, pedaling, jumping, and downward dogging outside. “We have so many requests for that to come back,” says Amendola. At Barre3, “that will definitely be a regular part of our business, and we can’t wait to get back to moving outside,” says Gardiner, who worked closely with the city of Edina last year to offer anywhere from five to seven outdoor class options per week in order to maximize space for social distancing and increased class capacity.

National Invasion

It seems the 50th & France district is becoming a hub of shopping, eating, and now working out till you drop with a covetable collection of national boutique fitness studios. Most recently, San Fran–based The Bar Method and its sister studio Basecamp Fitness made their Twin Cities entrée with shiny new digs. And soon, cult-status SoulCycle will follow. Adding to the narrative, North Loop dwellers can expect to see celeb-approved Barry’s Bootcamp open up on the ground floor of the Loose-Wiles Building (701 Washington Avenue North) sometime this spring. Perhaps the $35-a-pop group fitness class experience isn’t, in fact, a vestige of the past? Pandemic be damned!