So You Want to Make Fitness Resolutions?

Often our New Year's resolutions are generalities: work out more, drink more water, lose weight, yada, yada. With that ambiguity, it's nearly impossible to know how much of your resolution you're achieving. Steer clear of the endless cycle of vagueness this year with local fitness pros' advice on making goals—and give yourself a chance to actually achieve them.

Step one: get SMART

Remember SMART goals from your high school or college days? Here’s a refresher: These are specific, measurable, action-oriented, realistic, and time-based goals. It’s a little daunting to think of a New Year’s resolution like this but making your goals SMART means you won’t be repeating them in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Jeffrey Scott of ME&I Jeffrey Scott of ME&I Fitness and Performance

“As opposed to saying, ‘I want to lose 50 pounds,’ [ask yourself] over what period of time do you want to lose it? How much do you want to lose per week?” says Jeffrey Scott, founder/owner/operator extraordinaire of ME&I Fitness in north Minneapolis. “Then working with someone to determine the game plan: 'How much do I exercise? How much do I eat? What things do I need to change?'”

When setting your goals for the year, it’s important to have a measure of success. Whether that’s a number on a scale, losing a clothing size, or being able to run up and down stairs (less huffy-puffy than before). “Even more than that is getting people to focus on goals that are meaningful to them,” Scott says. “It has to be meaningful to you or you’re not going to follow through on it.”

But sometimes that big goal can be daunting, which is why Jason Burgoon, owner and lead trainer at Bodies by Burgoon in Northeast Minneapolis, discourages weight loss goals. “Year after year, I see people give up on their goals because of this one goal,” he says. “What really matters are the steps and habits people take every day. When you have healthy habits and routines, results show up in ways people hoped—and in some ways people have never imagined.”

He has a point. If your goal is more routine-oriented, you begin developing a fitness focused lifestyle, rather than just checking off tasks to complete a singular goal. “Big goals sometimes can deflate us if it feels like it’s unachievable,” he says, “But they can also hold us back from the possible, when the results can actually be so much bigger or more meaningful.”

Photo courtesy of Jason Burgoon Jason Burgoon of Bodies by Burgoon Jason Burgoon of Bodies by Burgoon

Manageable, routine-centered goals can look like this, Burgoon says:

I am going to take three 10-minute walks every day.

I am going to drink 17 ounces of water every morning before I leave the house.

I am going to write down what I eat every day; I am going to make dinner at home five days each week.

“If your goals are tied to things you can do every day or work on every day or week, you can more easily accomplish them,” Burgoon says. “If goals aren’t tied to habits or routines, they’re simply too hard to achieve because there is no direction.”

Get into a rhythm.

In a world where routine flew out the window nine months ago, establishing daily or weekly patterns is a bit tricky. Then again, the upheaval of 2020 is also an opportunity to forge routines out of the abyss—abandon all previous schedules and constraints and create something totally new, all your own.

Getting into a rhythm with our resolutions and new habits is tricky at best in a “regular” year (the existence formerly known as normal).

To further complicate matters, the coronavirus pandemic kicked studios and classes to the curb early in 2020. We saw the first gym closure from March through May, which nixed any fitness jumpstart we had achieved in the first few months of the year. “If you weren’t completely dedicated and focused, it gave you a real easy excuse not to go and workout,” Scott says. But summer was dawning, and we could walk, run, and squat in the sunshine. And gyms opened for a moment over the summer.

The second closure (November and December), though, led into winter and the holidays—notorious for their delicious, butter-filled meals, cookies, and sofa time. “Winter alone is an excuse,” Scott says. “It’s cold, it’s dark, there’s too much snow—we always have excuses.”

Just show up.

Raise your hand if at some point in 2020, you didn’t want to go to the gym or do your home workout. (Is there anyone who wants to every. single. time.?)

We’ve all heard that endearing saying: The hardest part of a workout is getting to the gym. “It’s always going to be the hardest part because there’s always a reason not to go,” Scott says. “Once you can get there, then it’s a matter of just doing something.”

When you find yourself ticking off a list of reasons not to work out, shift gears. “Just think about, ‘Okay, let me just get to the gym.’ Period,” Scott says. “Let me put my gym clothes on. Let me start going through the process that I go through to prepare for going to the gym.”

Once you arrive at the sweat studio, you might as well do something, right? “Or even if it’s working out at home, let me blast my favorite music that I always do, let me go to that space in the house,” Scott says. It’s all about the momentum: once you’re in your gym clothes, you can get in the car, and pretty soon you’re in the workout. And that’s a win!

“Just show up. Let showing up be success,” Burgoon says.

Scott agrees. “When you can change your mindset to focus on ‘this is where I need to be now,’ your body’s going to follow along.”

And if you can’t get to the gym, incorporate non-gym fitness in small ways. Walk up and down the stairs in your house, take advantage of the expected six to eight inches this week and shovel the white stuff. “We don’t have to shake up everything in our lives to make huge differences,” Burgoon says.

The biggest excuse of all? The weekend. The days of rest. Mornings when you don’t want to go to 8 a.m. spin—or even 10 a.m. yoga. As tempting as it can be, Burgoon says: “Don’t ‘start on Monday’—getting out of ruts requires us to remember that each moment is one to start again.”

Find an accountability partner.

When you make those goals, write them down and share them with a friend or workout pal. “That’s one of the biggest things you can do,” Scott says. “Because when it’s my goal and I’m not achieving it, I make up my own excuse for it because no one knows but me. But when I tell you what my goal is, now there’s someone else who’s part of this equation.”

That workout partner comes in handy for more than just checking in on your goals. A buddy to sweat with keeps you accountable to actually showing up (it’s harder to back out if you’re leaving a friend high and dry) and can give you energy on those bleh days. “Not to mention, sometimes it just makes it so much more fun,” Scott says. “You’re not going through the experience alone. You’re surrounding yourself with others on the same journey as you.”

Though this is about setting fitness goals for 2021, it’s also about finding ways to make your workouts work for you. “Fitness is personal, like everything else,” Scott says. His goal (and ours here at Mpls.St.Paul) is to help everyone see that fitness isn’t a chore, a checkbox on a to-do list, something to dread or just get done. Fitness should be fun—and it’s more about a lifestyle than about 45 minutes five days a week.

“The gym should be your happy place,” Scott says.