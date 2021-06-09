Sneak Peek: Barry’s Comes to the North Loop (at Last)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barry's Bootcamp Barry's Bootcamp Red Room The combo of symmetry and monochrome lighting in Barry's Red Room has us swooning.

North Loop-ers, give that signature “nice” welcome to Los Angeles-based Barry’s, finally opening on Washington Ave. in July.

The opening of our first-ever Barry’s has been teased since late 2019, when the chain started eyeing expansion to Minneapolis. The North Loop studio was slated to open in February 2020 but paused with the turmoil and uncertainty of the year and has been mostly crickets since.

Well, the Barry’s team is setting up shop for real now. “It’s a vibrant, innovative, and fast-growing neighborhood that prioritizes health and wellness, which aligns with our brand’s values and target audience perfectly,” says Joey Gonzalez, global CEO of Barry’s. He notes that the ultra-walkability of Nolo generates traffic from active locals and boosts the brand’s foothold in the neighborhood.

Started in 1998 in West Hollywood before boutique fitness was even a category, Barry’s HIIT empire now has red dots in 16 states and 14 countries (Germany, Sweden, and Singapore make the list). And through the last 23 years, the sweat has remained the same. “Because it works,” Gonzalez says. “It’s a revolutionary exercise program combining strength and cardio training in a nightclub atmosphere.”

Photo courtesy of Barry's Barry's Red Room Barry's truly is black, white, and red all over.

Barry’s signature move: splitting up the sweat. Based on interval training, the workout consists of hard HIIT-ing combos of running and strength training against the backdrop of the Red Room, dripping in red light and pulsing with clubby music. (How much do you wanna jam to Taylor Swift's "Red" here?) To start, Woodway treadmills give beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels—for finding your inner Forrest. Finish with strength training (the floor element), which alternates based on the day for full-body firm-up and max muscle recovery. The traditional Barry’s sweat is half running, half strength. But they realize not everyone loves the jog (amen!)—the double floor workout option skips the running for us, y’all.

At 50 minutes, the seshes come in just shy of an hour—and we’re not mad about it. In that time, you can burn up to 1,000 calories and raise your metabolic rate up to 15 percent, plus your heartrate is consistently elevated, which burns more calories and increases lean muscle mass. All of that to say: this is a darn good workout.

“There is also a certain camaraderie found in the Red Room,” Gonzalez says. “Our instructors’ expert programming and attention to detail is unparalleled and the results people see (both physically and mentally) are part of the reason we have such a loyal following.”

Barry’s Nolo studio snuggles in with Freehouse at the Loose-Wiles building, taking over 6,000 square feet. The early-1900s building’s unique architecture remains in the design of the new space, Gonzalez says, alongside “modern ‘Instagrammable moments’ built in throughout the space.” The sweat spot also includes the Fuel Bar for—you guessed it—pre- and post-workout power and a shop stocked with luxe fit-gear to really look the part.

While pre-opening plans haven’t been ironed out yet, after a long year of hurdles and delays, it will be a pull-out-the-stops palooza when Barry’s props open its Nolo doors in July. Expect preview classes, happy hours (yes, that’s multiple hours!), and most of all, Gonzalez says, “a massive celebration on opening day.”

Pre-opening packages for Barry’s Minneapolis start at $60, OG memberships start at $320. 710 Washington Ave., N., Mpls., barrys.com