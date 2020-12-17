2020 Senior Living Guide

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

In the Heart of it

Who says you need to be a New Yorker to live in the middle of the action? Whether in the heart of the city or at the center of suburbia, these senior communities are surrounded by shopping and dining destinations in hot local ’hoods.

Amid the downtown landscape stands Abiitan Mill City, with a prime location near the Stone Arch Bridge and Guthrie (think: high-rise senior living with views of the Mississippi). At ground level, renowned Smith & Porter serves up seasonal items made from local ingredients to residents and the public. (Psst, room service is also available.) Take to the streets like a local with resident group walks around the storied Mill District. And this year, Abiitan residents took meaningful steps to institute an organics recycling program. abiitan.org

Just a jaunt from Avidor Edina, you’ll find the posh shops of 50th & France, like Grethen House and Bumbershute, and cozy eateries, like the new Lynhall and long-time resident Salut. Luxe amenities inside Avidor match the vibe of the surrounding neighborhood. A pool, sun deck, and yoga studio are waiting for residents to return, while apartment patios and balconies are perfect for social distancing (with vitamin D). avidorliving.com

For those dreaming of a coastal retirement, Wayzata’s Folkestone offers just that without leaving the metro. The senior community features outdoor walkways, plazas, a putting green, and fountains, just blocks from the docks and shoreline breeze of Lake Minnetonka. And downtown Wayzata has all the essentials to complete the Hamptons vibes: seafood from CoV, boho outfits from Anthropologie, plus Penny’s Coffee and The Grocer’s Table. preshomes.org

Convenience is key to staying connected and active as we age. Opening spring 2021, 55+ Bren Road Station in Minnetonka delivers. A future light rail stop, slated for 2022 completion, will sit in front of the complex and put every corner of the Twin Cities within reach. Plus, within the active living community, get moving with the full fitness center or relax in the outdoor courtyard and lounge deck. brenroadstation.com

Nestled in Nature

From orchards to walking paths and golf courses, these communities are ripe with retirement opportunities—because when we can be outside, we want to be.

The aptly named Orchards of Minnetonka opened in 2019 with a mission of celebrating nature and wellness in all its forms. Savor the seasons with apple picking, a putting green, walking paths, and raised garden beds—plus an outdoor fireplace and balconies. A covered entry provides safe conditions for those undesirable weather days Minny loves to throw at us. Orchards’ wellness program brings nature inside by using essential oils to promote well-being. orchardsofminnetonka.com

Avidor Minnetonka’s layout integrates the outdoors, featuring a pool, sun deck, hot tub, outdoor firepit, grilling stations, and plenty of green space. Retirement doesn’t have to mean slowing down: Take to the nearby parks, trails, and golf courses. avidorliving.com

Zvago is adding to its MN lineup with the fall 2021 opening of a location in nature-lovers hub Stillwater. Equipped with amenities like an outdoor patio, a fireplace, and screened balconies, the new community sits near quaint Main Street with its boutiques and restaurants. And Zvago offers a cutting-edge model: co-op living, where residents own their homes and govern the community. zvagoliving.com

Health Bent

Photo courtesy of Abiitan Mill City Rooftop Patio at Abiitan Mill City Rooftop patio at Abiitan Mill City

Regardless of age, staying active is vital—though the ways we do that may differ. Here, senior living facilities with a health and wellness focus, from cycling and virtual reality to saltwater pools and pickleball courts.

The newest member of the Pillars family, The Pillars of Prospect Park in Minneapolis has taken 2020 in stride, using technology to enhance wellness. WellnessVR is a virtual reality platform designed to reduce stress and promote well-being among residents, and iN2L (which stands for It’s Never 2 Late) is a digital platform that connects seniors and fosters meaningful conversations. The fitness center and golf simulator bring movement into daily routines. Soak in the all-too-brief seasons from the rooftop deck. pillarsseniorliving.com

Plymouth’s Trillium Woods dominates the fitness game as the only senior living community in Minnesota to offer National Institute for Fitness & Sport (NIFS) programs, which are designed for active seniors. NIFS group classes and individual training plans help strengthen and improve mobility for residents while providing education around healthy eating, fall prevention, and more. Trillium Woods also sports an indoor pool, posture and core balance classes, yoga and tai chi, and a pickleball court (!!). For the outdoors-inclined, there’s a picnic area, firepit, dog park, and the nearby trails of Lake Camelot Park for hiking, walking, and biking. trilliumwoodslcs.com

Martin Luther Campus in Bloomington offers aquatic therapy using HydroWorx, a pool with an underwater treadmill and resistance jets. This form of therapy-exercise builds strength and improves range of motion—among other benefits—for folks with physical limitations. Adding to the cutting-edge tech, this spring, MLC got a trishaw bike, which is specially designed for seniors to easily ride. Wellness is also about treating yourself: the beauty shop does just that with cuts, colors, perms, hot oil conditioning, and beard trims. martinluthercampus.com

A Social Network

Photo courtesy of The Pillars Senior Living The Pillars of Prospect Park Exterior The Pillars of Prospect Park

2020 has been the year of empty social calendars, forcing senior living communities dependent on community and connection to get creative.

Normally, the six campuses of Crest View Senior Communities in Blaine and Columbia Heights are abuzz with residents in the chapel, clubroom (with pool tables!), library, and salon. With limitations around in-person interactions, Crest View maintained its positive atmosphere virtually with lip-syncing videos, social media, and chalk art on sidewalks. Outdoor events became key in summer months, with music outdoors and a local brewery sampling in the Blaine campus parking lot. crestviewcares.org

New friendships form through intergenerational programming at TowerLight on Wooddale Avenue. Kids in TowerLight Childcare are paired with a group of “Grandfriends” for art, music, games, and other activities. Get more socializing (sans kiddos) with a weekly social hour, piano recitals, pancake breakfasts, and game groups—many virtual due to the pandemic. TowerLight amps up the full-service experience with movie showings on weekends, a floating boutique, fitness classes, and a bistro area with baked goods and healthy snacks. towerlightsenior.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue.