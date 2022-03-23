Plymouth Community Center Gets its Wing(s)

× Expand Photo by City of Plymouth Minnesota

There’s community centers—single-use structures usually designed to house meeting or event spaces—and then there’s cultural compounds like the Plymouth Community Center, whose “Active Wing” was just introduced to the public after undergoing year-long construction efforts. For visitors like myself, it was well worth the wait.

I took my 17-month-old son to the Center a week ago with the intention of just solely seeking out the K.U.B.E. (short for Kids Ultimate Backyard Experience), and was instantly struck by the enormousness of the exterior as we pulled into the parking lot. At the entrance, visitors are met with sleek lines and modern designs, and spacious corridors flanked by attentive staff, eager to give directions and dole out info. It didn't take long to reach the K.U.B.E. which, I learned, requires badging-in upon entry—$5 if you’re a resident, $6 if you’re not. Since Ezra is under three, our admission was free.

by Jamie Korf It's even baby approved! Writer's son Ezra having the time of his life.

The glass doors to entry must be sound-proofed—the energy and volume was a huge shock (in all the good, kid-loving ways!) from the rest of the wing. The play space is made up of two parts: Long tube ("double loop") slides replete with rock wall structures, a 28-foot (!) climbing tower, and merry-go-rounds are designated for the “older” kids, while a special tot area awaits the minis on the other side. Thanks to wi-fi access, some parents were able to multi-task and get work done during playtime (seating along the edges is ample), while other parents mingled and even participated in the merriment. After another winter of being pent-up indoors, it was the perfect release for children looking to stretch their legs, and for parents needing a switch in scenery (and some, err, breathing room).

"This is a very cool facility; it's been a long time, over 20 years, that Plymouth has been waiting for a facility like this. I'm excited, I know all the city staff are excited and proud of what's here, and what the residents will have the ability to use," said Diane Evans, Plymouth's parks and recreation director.

Courtesy of Plymouth Community Center Indoor walking track at the Plymouth Community Center

A level above the K.U.B.E holds the indoor walking track, where mall walkers and their ilk have taken residence. In order to reach a mile, walkers need to circle the track about eight times, according to staff. The track is punctuated with open spaces and look-outs to other parts of the Center (like the gymnasiums and KUBE), percolating with floor to ceiling natural light—a welcoming sight after these gray and dreary days! While strollers are not permitted on the new track, they are at the indoor track inside of Plymouth Fieldhouse from November through March. (The domed Plymouth Fieldhouse is inflated from November through early April, and provides a space for open play, fitness, and indoor sports.)

The new wing also contains two full-size gymnasiums available for sports like pickleball and badminton, as well as tumbling and preschool programs. This is phase one of the renovation and expansion project—phase two will include renovation of the existing building. The idea is for one wing to be dedicated for education, and the other, for events.

For more information, along with hours of operation, visit the City of Plymouth Minnesota's website.