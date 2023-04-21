No Sweat: Inclusivity in Youth Girls’ Sportswear

2023-

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girls on the Run Girls on the Run Minnesota

Have you opened your windows and checked the weather? It’s officially spring in Minnesota, and that means the start of race season. While many local Muslim girls want to play sports, the lack of modest, inclusive activewear can make it more challenging to participate.

Girls on the Run Minnesota aims to address that issue, recently donating pants, running shoes, and—thanks to a partnership with Minneapolis-based, Muslim woman-owned business Kalsoni—sports hijabs to hundreds of local school-aged girls so they can participate in spring races. The season concludes with a non-competitive 5K at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on June 2. Other regional events include a 5K in Rochester on June 3 and in Duluth on June 4.

Photo courtesy of Girls on the Run Girls on the Run donations

“There has never been a greater need for the resources, lessons and activities that Girls on the Run provides,” says Kathleen Cannon, executive director of Girls on the Run Minnesota, in a media release. “The trauma and social isolation of the last few years have taken their toll on Minnesota girls. That’s one of many reasons we’re committed to helping girls connect with each other and with trusted adults through a fun, positive program that inspires them to move their bodies, express their feelings, and develop strong friendships.”

Over the comings weeks, 175 teams of third- through eighth-grade girls—or more than 3,000 students and 700 volunteer coaches—will meet twice a week to inspire “girls of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths while building a sense of connection in a team setting,” according to the Girls on the Run website. And adequate activewear allows all students to confidently and safely train to race.

Volunteers from Marketing Lab and U.S. Bank helped deliver the items to over 100 schools..

“We want everyone involved to feel a sense of belonging, to be part of the team, and to not have to worry about what they’re wearing,” Cannon says.

For more information about Girls on the Run, visit girlsontherun.org.