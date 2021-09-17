Minnesota Department of Health Announces Immunization Record App

The Minnesota Department of Health announced that Minnesotans with Minnesota Immunization Information Connect (MIIC) can now access their complete immunization records on their smartphone or other mobile device through a free app called Docket.

Docket allows MIIC records, which combine every immunization an individual has had into one single record, to be viewed and shared securely. This includes recent Covid-19 vaccination records. Docket offers the benefit of letting individuals know which vaccines they’re due for and may need in the future.

According to MDH, there’s been an uptick in the number of Minnesotans seeking out accessible immunization records. So far MDH has received 19,000 requests since July 1 and over 33,000 total requests for immunization records in 2021, compared to approximately 12,000 requests in 2020 and 13,000 in 2019.

MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann explains it has been difficult to keep up with the volume of requests with some requests taking weeks instead of days before Minnesotans can get their records.

Docket serves as a way to relieve this stress. The MDH emphasizes the importance of having accessible, secure ways for families to access their records, especially for young children needing records for school or daycare.

For those who need to access their immunization records who do not own a smartphone or do not want to use the app, requests can still be made through the MDH or their health care provider.

Docket is available for download in Apple and Android app stores.