Minnesota’s Top Hospitals

Here’s how the top 10 hospitals in the Bold North stack up, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Nationally, the top 50 hospitals are ranked by specialties and conditions, best for people with complex, high-risk conditions that require advanced specialized care. But those hospitals that don’t fall in the top 50 in a specialty but are in the top 10 percent of hospitals are labeled high performing. Because of the volume and requirements of U.S. News and World Report’s list, even being listed marks a hospital as outstanding. Not surprisingly, Mayo Clinic is the number one hospital in the state and country.

1. Mayo Clinic | Rochester

Nationally ranked in 14 adult and 10 children’s specialties, high performing in 1 adult specialty and 20 procedures/conditions

2. Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Minneapolis

Nationally ranked in 1 adult specialty, high performing in 7 adult specialties and 17 procedures/conditions

3. CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital | St. Cloud

Nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties, high performing in 2 adult specialties and 16 procedures/conditions

4. Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital | St. Louis Park

High performing in 14 procedures/conditions

5. Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center | Duluth

High performing in 12 procedures/ conditions

6. M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center | Minneapolis

Nationally ranked in 1 adult specialty and 1 children’s specialty, high performing in 1 adult specialty and 8 procedures/conditions

7. (tie) M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital | Edina

High performing in 10 procedures/conditions

7. (tie) United Hospital | St. Paul

High performing in 11 procedures/conditions

8. Mercy Hospital | Coon Rapids

High performing in 10 procedures/conditions

9. Regions Hospital | St. Paul

High performing in 9 procedures/conditions

10. Mayo Clinic Mankato | Mankato

High performing in 7 procedures/conditions

