Minneapolis Club Hosts Speaker Series on Womens Health Care

× Expand Let's Talk Women Let's Talk Women

While womens health care has made strides in the last few decades, gender inequity remains prevalent. The Minneapolis Club, in partnership with the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Women’s Club of Minneapolis, aims to highlight these disparities in their upcoming panel series on women’s health care, “Let’s Talk Women.”

The four-part breakfast series will focus on the biggest health care issues experienced by women—specifically women of color. Through structured sessions featuring an array of community professionals, the series aims to highlight a holistic approach to health alongside the importance of a diverse community.

The first session, “Let’s Talk Women: Disparities in Health,” will highlight health disparities faced by women, and kicks off on April 27. Moderated by the Minneapolis Foundation’s Chanda Smith Baker, the speaker lineup features four women tackling important issues in women’s health care in the Twin Cities: Dr. Julia Joseph-DiCaprio of Leap Pediatric, Dr. Talee Vang of Hennepin Healthcare, and Joy Marsh of UCARE.

Additional sessions include: “Let’s Talk Women: Heart Health,” “Let’s Talk Women: Integrative Healing,” and “Let’s Talk Women: Joyful Aging,” and are scheduled in the months ahead. Tickets begin at $50, found here.