Minneapolis and St. Paul Reinstate Mask Mandates

× Expand Shutterstock Face Mask

As COVID-19 cases ascend in Minnesota due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant and hospitals across the state are reaching their capacity of available ICU beds, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have reinstated citywide mask mandates. The mandates require patrons and employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in businesses and indoor public spaces, and go into effect at 5 p.m on Thursday, January 6.

“We have to keep our city healthy and moving. Wearing a mask is an obvious next step to do both,” said Mayor Frey. “The data is clear. The surging numbers of cases and hospitalizations from the Omicron variant demand immediate action to keep our residents healthy while making every effort to allow schools and businesses to remain safe and open across our Twin Cities.”

The Minneapolis mandate covers all indoor spaces of public accommodation, which include restaurants, recreational facilities, government buildings, and retail stores. For St. Paul, it includes all city-controlled facilities and all businesses licensed by the city.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported this week that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state have reached over 1 million. MDH estimates that the Omicron variant now accounts for over 90 percent of cases in the state.

"This, alongside our work to ensure St. Paul residents have the tools and access they need to get vaccinated, are paramount to recovering from this pandemic and building toward our future," Mayor Carter said in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz has said that while he supports the city mask mandates, he will not issue one statewide, instead focusing on vaccinations and testing. "A lot of places in Greater Minnesota are probably not going to make that decision," Walz said Wednesday, according to MPR. "And even if we tried to do that, I’m not sure that folks would comply to the level we need it to."