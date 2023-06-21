Meditation, Family Style

× Expand Photo courtesy of Style-Architects Kelly Smith

“Becoming a mother has been one of the greatest and most challenging things I have done in life,” says Kelly Smith, yoga and meditation teacher, and host of Mindful in Minutes and Meditation Mama podcasts. Several years ago, when she first became a mother, longtime meditator Smith leaned into her practice to help quiet her mind amid postpartum anxiety. “I found myself up at all hours, worrying and anxious while he was sleeping. Meditation helped me so much with this.”

Photo courtesy of Style-Architects Mindful in Minutes Book Cover Mindful in Minutes: Meditation for the Modern Family, by Kelly Smith, out September 5

So, she created the book she would have wanted. Hitting shelves on September 5, Mindful in Minutes: Meditation for the Modern Family is a simple and comprehensive guide to meditation and mindfulness for the whole fam. “There are so many parents out there who know the value of meditation and mindfulness, and have a desire to share it with their children and incorporate it into their families but don’t know where to start,” Smith says. The book includes three different age-appropriate practices for each practice, plus meditations for expectant parents and for fostering healthy relationships.

Yoga, along with meditation and mindfulness, is often relegated to the “mom” corner. But Smith is aiming to broaden that focus. “When families incorporate meditation into their lives, regardless of which member is spearheading the practice, it creates a special and safe place within the home for introspection, deeper connection, and togetherness,” she says. “I wanted to make sure that all members of the family felt welcome and had tools for their meditation toolboxes—not just mom.”

In the thick of toddler time with her son and pregnant with her second child, Smith relies on her own meditation practice for calm amid the parenting storm. “It’s been essential for me to carve out a few minutes every day to care for my wellbeing so I can show up as best I can each day,” she says.

As her due date approaches, Smith knows what to expect this time around. “What I feel the most prepared for,” she says, “is expecting the unexpected; I’ve learned to release expectations. I found the postpartum period to be so unpredictable and each day was different, which was challenging for me, but this time I hope to embrace this uncertainty of each day and use my meditation practice to keep realistic expectations for myself and my body.” She also notes that daily maintenance through meditation can help calm her postpartum anxiety.

Smith’s book is already available for pre-order on Amazon, Bookshop, and Barnes and Noble. “Plus, anyone who pre-orders this summer will get access to bonus, unpublished chapters for extra practices for the family,” she says.

Throughout the Twin Cities this summer, Smith is hosting family-focused meditation events that include games, practices, and tools for families. Watch for events and details on her Instagram, @yogaforyouonline.