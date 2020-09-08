Marathon for One?

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams 2020 Twin Cities Marathon medal Racers will receive an actual 2020 medal and T-shirt—but isn’t our medal just as schnazzy?

COVID-19 is a boon to marathons—the Netflix kind, that is. But, as it happens, viral respiratory disease isn’t such a good bedfellow at actual marathons, full of actual humans sweating actual sweat, breathing actual breath, in actual close proximity to one another. That’s why, like most other 2020 races, this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will be DIY. Yep, runners must now map their own courses, plan water and bathroom stops along the way, and time themselves. And they have until the end of October to do it. We asked a few local pros for their best DIY marathon advice.

Twin Cities in Motion, the organization in charge of the marathon, will offer new services to keep race energy alive this year. Through an app called Motigo, supporters can choose a specific mile marker to send a runner an audio pick-me-up that will play when the runner reaches that spot. TCM will also send runners finish line tape to cross when they gracefully stagger to the end.

Mill City Running co-owner Jeff Metzdorff helps runners on his shop’s team plan their routes. “We’re fortunate that you can run the river uninterrupted for 26.2 miles,” he says. His advice? “Plan something out where you will have minimal stops along the way.” The last things even a noncompetitive runner wants are constant interruptions from traffic and a long line of stoplights. Some good bets? Paths on East and West River Parkways and loops around the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes.

Virtual Camaraderie

Twin Cities in Motion took planning notes from virtual races over the spring and summer, including Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth. To keep a sense of camaraderie alive, the group is hosting virtual meetups with runners and offering free training via the Runcoach app.

Where Are the Pros?

Typically, something like 9,000 athletes enter the Twin Cities Marathon. At press time, this year’s number sat at closer to 3,000. Since this year’s race will not be a Boston qualifier and does not offer purse money to top racers—and many people simply don’t want to race alone—Twin Cities in Motion expects a smaller group this year.

Go Forth, Newbies

Typically, one-third of Twin Cities Marathon runners are first-timers. Among this year’s newbies is 35-year-old Jackie Johnson-Borelli, who signed up long before she knew she’d be racing alone. “Every emotion went through me,” she says of finding out she’d be DIY-ing her first-ever 26.2. But she’s sticking with it: She’s thinking of planning a course similar to the Twin Cities Marathon’s actual route or one along the Mississippi River.

Logical Logistics

One of the biggest challenges in virtual races—marathons especially—is a lack of aid stations and bathrooms. Weeks before runners actually race, they’ll plan out loops or a point-to-point run with access to public restrooms (or friends’ homes), water, and places for friends and family to cheer and offer them energy gels and aid along the way.

That Race-Day Feeling

Metzdorff acknowledges that it can be tough to stay motivated to train and take the race seriously when running solo. “Treat the lead-up to it like an actual race,” he tells runners. “Take it seriously the night before. That adrenaline is performance enhancing.” That can include wearing a special race outfit, eating a pre-marathon dinner (nine plates of spaghetti, anyone?), or even fashioning yourself a mock race bib.