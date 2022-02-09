Make Moves This Valentine's Day

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Sneaker Kiss Sneaker-ing a kiss

Why limit the love to just a day? Whether your date is your longtime lover, your bestie babe, your tiny tots, or just yourself, these ideas will have your heart racing all Valentine’s weekend.

Sweat with Your S.O.

You could do the whole prix fixe thing with champagne and fondue fountains ... or you could pursue some outside-the-box(ed chocolates) fun with these exhilarating outings.

Couples Bachata Class, Fri., Feb. 11

If your resolutions included reenacting a scene from Dance with Me or Step Up, this is your move. Learn a basic bachata step and some steamy choreography with your rhythmically-savvy S.O. (partners are required—this is not a speed dating opp). The crowd is 21-plus, and each ticket earns you a glass of wine for before or after the lesson. Stay on theme with red-sauced ‘za for post-lesson fuel at nearby Young Joni. $40 per couple, straightlinedancefitness.com

Lantern Light Hikes, Fri., Feb. 11

For those all about the ambiance, it doesn’t get more romantic than bathing in the flickering glow of the lantern under the pale moonlight. Cozy up to your beau as you tromp through the terrain at Springbrook Nature Center in the crystalline silence of the woods (snowshoe rental available for snowy conditions). $5 per person, additional $5 per pair of rented snowshoes, ​​tcgateway.com

Cupid’s Undie Run, Sat., Feb 12

There’s stripping down to your skivvies … and then there’s divesting oneself of one’s clothes for a good cause. Proceeds for this “brief” run will go towards research for NF (neurofibromatosis), a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. You can link up with your partner, start a team, or even go at it solo. Run a mile-ish at your own pace, then celebrate your do-gooding disrobing with a party at Pourhouse. Tickets are $50, my.cupids.org

Extreme Horse Skijoring, Sat., Feb 12

Tired: horse-drawn carriages. Wired: horse-drawn skiers. Show your date your tastes are just as unique as your love as you behold the sight of skiers (and snowboarders!) being pulled behind horses, hoofin’ it at speeds as high as 40mph. Pro tip: Stick around for the winter wiener dog races at the afterparty! Tickets are $15, canterburypark.com

Minnesota AXE Eagan, ongoing

Why wait for cupid’s arrow when you can throw your own sharp, pointed object? Albeit, a bit heavier and more cumbersome. But that’s beside the point! It’s quite a flex to ask your S.O. out to an axe throwing sesh. So go get your workout on (throwing uses your arm muscles, shoulders, core, hamstrings, and calves!) while having some good old-fashioned, rugged fun. mnaxe.com

Hewing Hotel’s Rooftop Spa Pool, ongoing

Name a better Minneapolis skyline than atop the ever-chic Hewing Hotel rooftop … we’ll wait. With a newly-reopened spa pool, you can take self care to new heights as you immerse yourself in a balmy 103 degrees, gazing at our glittering city as you trade starry-eyed gazes with your beloved. It’s basically romantic cinema. hewinghotel.com

Runs in the Family

Counter all that time card-making and slapping paper hearts together with some actual adventuring ... on ice, on snow, on the roller rink, and in the water.

Wayzata Chilly Open Cinema & Skates, Thu., Feb. 10 – Fri., Feb. 11

‘Tis the season for bundling in layers and doing indoor things outdoors—‘cause why not? Skate an infinity loop (and hold hands with your forever love bug) on Wayzata Bay with a snowy movie rolling. Celebrate the ongoing Olympics with Cool Runnings Thursday or channel ice queen vibes with Frozen on Friday. Tickets are $10, chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com

Polar Bear Run – The Lakes, Sat., Feb. 12

Kick off your V-Day weekend extravaganza with a jaunt around The Chain of Lakes, starting at Calhoun Beach Club, hosted by informal running group, Run Minnesota Polar Bears. Frosty conditions paired with good company will leave you with all the warm fuzzy feels. Since it’s a relaxed group, there’s lotsa info on the Facebook event. Free, run-minnesota.org

Family Valentine Trail Adventure, Sat., Feb. 12

Your kiddos will be seeing alllll the heart-eyed emojis as they trace a story trail at Eastman Nature Center, lined with Valentine’s themed stations to help them crack some heart clues—Sherlock style—to earn a Valentine’s craft kit at the end of their quest. A bonfire and sweet treat will follow the shenanigans. Tickets are $5, facebook.com

Wayzata Chilly Open Snowga, Sat., Feb. 12

How many of us can check off down doggin’ on Lake Minnetonka ice? The opposite of hot yoga, snowga is a mats ‘n’ boots affair. Ready that MN Punch Card and put on yer long johns for this brisk class, taught by Gabrielle Roberts of Minneapolis fit studio 612 Jungle. Early birds get Crisp & Green beanies for added insulation. Free, chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com

Ice Palace Maze, now through Feb. 20

Icy fun to warm your heart: For the next couple of weeks, Stillwater is christened home to the largest ice maze in the U.S., constructed with over 2900 ice blocks and containing a half-mile of twisty little passages. After your fambam conquers all the criss-crossing, channel your inner kid—alongside the kids—as you glide down the slipperiest of them all: a 36’ ice slide. Other attractions include an ice bar, ice palace photo opps, s’mores, and Elsa (duh). $20 for adults, $12 for children 12 and under, free for children under four, icepalacemaze.com

All-Ages Rollerskating @ Skateville, ongoing

The pandemic has had us dreaming of simpler times, overtaken by nostalgia mania. Relive your youth for a few hours and skate in circles around your littles as you give them a glimpse of Old You, a total BA on four wheels, sashaying in the glittery light of the disco ball as the DJ spins crooner classics. Skate rental is $3, skateville.com

V-Day, Like A Lady

Crank Beyoncé and wave your left hand without a care. Some celebrate V-Day this weekend, but we’re all about G-Day. Grab your best Galentine and get out there.

XOXO Valentine’s Day Workshop, Sat., Feb. 12 – Sun., Feb. 13

Trade the sweats for stilettos, lipstick, and lace, and reclaim your sexy during a 90-minute pole dance lesson, including a “sizzling” chair routine. (DYK you can burn up to 500 cals in a single pole dancing sesh?) All levels welcome; knee coverage optional but recommended. Me-ow. Tickets are $40, dollhousepoledance.com

Galentine’s Bootcamp, Sun., Feb. 13

Trade date night for GNO and get your sweat on with a sista. HIIT up this class at Los Campeones in Northeast, then treat yourself to a brew at Indeed or Able or a twisty cone at Minnesota Nice Cream—call it the cherry on top. First class free, subsequent classes are $10, facebook.com

Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Run at SCR, Mon., Feb. 14

Before your chocolate-encased evening, work in a preemptive cardio blast with Mile in My Shoes (MiMS), a local recovery support group based on running. Starting at Mill City’s St. Paul sister, Saint City Running, there are options for 2-mile, 4.5-mile, and 7-mile runs along the river. Free, facebook.com

All the Single Ladies (and Dudes)

No date required. Doesn’t mean you can’t bring a friend or blushing buddy—just means you won’t feel like the lone apple in a basket of pears.

Candlelight Yoga, Sun., Feb. 13

So not technically a Valentine’s event, but hands at heart center among an abundance of candles qualifies in our book. Events space + headquarters of artful light-ery Hennepin Made, Glass House hosts Annie Hayes Wellness for an hour-long stretchy sesh each Sunday evening this month. BYO mat and beverage—you can even bring your fave candle to foster your zen. Tickets are $15, eventbrite.com

Be Your Own Valentine, Sat., Feb. 19

Yeah, dates are great, but what we really want is some quality “me” time. Keep the self-love going with this yoga workshop the weekend after Valentine’s, where you’ll reconnect with your inner self through gentle, restorative yoga, breathwork, creative journaling and art, and more. If the weather outside turns frightful again, fear not—there’s a virtual option for the workshop, too. Tickets are $20, yogasanctuarympls.com