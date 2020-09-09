The Lowdown on Down Dog for Kids

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Kid and Parent Meditating Together

For many this year, the back-to-school Target runs and backpack photos remained, just with a different filter. Kids traded notebooks and binders for iPads, and instead of rockin’ a new pair of jeans, they’re sporting their favorite mask. For others, back to school didn’t even involve leaving the house.

Facing a fresh year of distance (or hybrid) learning is enough to give anyone the back-to-school blues. But a Minneapolis-based yoga teacher has just the solution for all that energy and stress that’s been slowly building since the dawn of distance learning in March.

Photo courtesy of jesrosenberg.com Rosenberg doing yoga with children Rosenberg leading a kid's yoga class long before the pandemic began.

Jes Rosenberg, creator of the Super Stretch Yoga app and kids’ yoga program The Adventures of Super Stretch, has been advocating for yoga and mindfulness for kids since before yoga was the "it" way to get a sweat on—she started teaching kids yoga in 2001.

She first found her passion while perusing a bookstore where a yoga philosophy book caught her eye. “My personal meditation practice started as a teen to reduce stress and anxiety and enhance overall wellbeing,” she says.

The uncertainties of distance learning aside, children face other issues that yoga can help alleviate, even during "normal" times, Rosenberg says.

The biggest one? Stress. “Stress manifests itself in so many ways,” she says. Symptoms like feeling sad, mad, anxious, short-tempered, and not sleeping well, to name a few.

“When parents and kiddos are feeling the stress and uncertainty of these ever-changing times, they may feel pressure to do something to ‘fix it.’ Then you can both get anxious,” Rosenberg says. “Stress has an interesting domino effect: if we don’t nip it in the bud, it can spread to others like wildfire.”

This is where Rosenberg’s wellness app comes into play. Super Stretch combines animation and live action to teach movement and breathing exercises to children. “Our favorite way to let go and decompress is to take a balance break and practice our mission to 'Breathe. Stretch. Play,’” she says. “Breathing allows us to relax our bodies and minds by helping us to slow our heart rates and regulate our physical responses to the yucky, anxious feelings. Adding active play—yoga—makes it more fun for kids!”

Photo courtesy of jesrosenberg.com Super Stretch Yoga App

Based on the 52 cards of movements and prompts in The Adventures of Super Stretch flash cards, the app animates 12 of those to encourage mindfulness in kids by making it a game of sorts. “It offers them tools to create peace and joy in their lives by making wellness fun and interactive, using playful characters and stories, teaching mindful movement and breathing exercises to self-regulate and decrease stress and anxiety,” she says.

Over the past decade, everyone from 20-somethings to 60-somethings have jumped on the ‘om’ wagon, realizing the health benefits of the mind-body connection. The same is true of yoga for kids. “Yoga is a sensory integration practice that sends serotonin, the happy hormone, through the body,” Rosenberg says.

But, it does more than that for our little ones. Besides the go-tos of wellness education, establishing fitness habits early, and improving body awareness, Rosenberg says yoga has ample other benefits for children, like:

Reducing symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Boosting working memory and improving focus and listening skills—key for the virtual classroom.

Reducing emotional reactivity by making us more aware of and in tune with our emotions, as well as improving cognitive flexibility and improving community, relationship satisfaction, and collaboration.

“Developing and enhancing resilience skills is more important than ever,” Rosenberg says. “Some might be dealing with mental health issues, and all of us are having low-grade tech overload and low-grade depression, it’s in the air. Plus, our mind can be our worst enemy at times. Work hard to harness or watch for the triggers that create challenging emotions.”

Super Stretch Yoga uses a four-part approach of body, brain, heart, and soul. The body aspect involves fitness through yoga, “super nutrition” (encouraging healthy eating), and good sleep habits. The goal of the brain portion is to identify “how our body works and what triggers us to flip our lid,” Rosenberg says. This involves studying, reading, and learning, and adapts the yoga mindset of always approaching as a beginner. The heart focus is emotions—learning how you react to things. (Bonus: One of the steps here is giving time or fundraising.) Finally, the soul portion of the kids' practice involves extending gratitude similar to an adult yoga class or meditation, helping kids recognize and build the importance of family and friends.

Rosenberg’s Super Stretch approach centers around making mindfulness fun to engage kids in overall wellness. Practices like breathing and balance are referred to as superpowers.

“Super Stretch believe that ‘mindfulness leads to happiness’ because when we pay attention [to] and focus our mind on something, we build positive energy,” she says. Through practicing yoga, she says, kids “have positive mindfulness and movement tools to release stress, let go of unhappy thoughts, and plug into their superpowers of balance to be resilient and thrive.”

Super Stretch Yoga is available for free in the App Store and Google Play and on IGTV and YouTube.