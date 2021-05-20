Why This Local Kid Is Giving It a Shot

× Expand Photo by Lisa Rounds Lucas Tangelson getting COVID-19 Vaccine Lucas Tangelson, 13, rolled up his sleeve within the first week that the 12 to 15 age group were approved to get their shot.

In a “normal” year, this time for 12- to 15-year-olds would consist of field trips to Valley Fair and for-fun rocket launching in science classes. It’s a carefree time before the real sets of high school and college finals begin—the precipice of summer. But in 2021, those tweens are far from carefree. Masks and closures have dominated a good portion of their last two school years, snatching away summer camps, sports, and extracurriculars last year. As summer dangles tantalizingly in view, besides signing yearbooks, students are also signing their COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The state reported on Wednesday that more than 2.7 million Minnesotans have received at least their first dose of the vaccine so far. That total includes more than 20,000 kids between 12 and 15, the Star Tribune reports. This tight window of minors was given the OK last week (May 12th) as the Pfizer shot was authorized for use on those 12 and up (a change from the previous authorization for 16-plus folks).

The youth now eligible for the vaccine play a key roll in stopping spread of the virus. Though COVID cases are perceived to be less severe among children, Patsy Stinchfield, who oversees vaccination for Children’s Minnesota, told The New York Times last week that more children with COVID have been admitted to the hospital recently, and its intensive care unit has COVID patients who are 13, 15, 16, and 17 years old.

We were curious how kids themselves felt about getting the vaccine, so we talked to one—Lucas Tangelson, 13, an 8th grader at St. Louis Park Middle School—about why he got his vax.

Did you want to get the vaccine, or did your parents make you?

I definitely wanted to get vaccinated. I didn’t really care what my parents wanted.

Why?

Photo by Lisa Rounds Lucas Tangelson with COVID-19 vaccine card

Mostly because everyone around me was getting vaccinated, even my 16-year-old brother got his. Another reason is because if everyone wants life to go back to normal, everyone has to participate. I also really wanted to get it because it’ll be easier to do things like hang out with friends.

Did it hurt?

The shot didn’t hurt at all, actually. I thought that it hurt even less than the flu shot.

How are you feeling? Any side effects?

I didn't have any side effects at all. My mom asked me how I was feeling the next day, and I told her my chest and arms hurt. She kind of freaked out, but then I told her we did the push-ups test in gym class the same day I got my shot, the one where you do as many push-ups as you can. I think I was so sore from it that I didn't even notice if my arm was also sore from the shot.

How had you felt going back to school before you were vaccinated?

At the beginning I felt kind of unsure about it. I felt that even though kids have a lower risk of getting COVID, I thought it might not be the smartest decision to go back full time. I wasn’t really scared for my own safety, but I was sometimes scared for people around me, and I thought that going back to school might put other people at risk. It feels a little less stressful now that I got my first shot.

Are your friends planning to get it? Will you try to persuade them to?

Most of my friends have either had it already or are planning to get it. So I don’t think I’ll have to persuade them. But what I’d say to other kids is if they want to go back to normal and get to do more things, and to feel safer, they should get vaccinated.

How do you feel about getting the vaccine at your age even though other countries haven’t vaccinated their most vulnerable?

I feel extremely lucky. My grandma in Argentina is 81, and she had to wait a long time before she got her second shot because they ran out. We're really lucky here. I think that the next step should be that we help other countries distribute the vaccine to the people in need.

What are you looking forward to doing once you’re fully vaccinated?

Playing soccer without a mask. And sleepovers with friends.