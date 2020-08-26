Local Fitness Hubs Provide Distance Learning Support

× Expand via Shutterstock school kid outside on laptop

The last three months have been filled with socially-distant picnics and barbecues, homemade ice cream, hand washing, sunny rays and lake days, and most of all NO distance learning (praise!). It’s back to school season—at least, it should be—but this year, back to school looks a little less like bus stops and new backpacks, and a little more like last year’s sweats and couch-cushioned Zoom lessons. We’re all in this together though, folks.

Last week both Life Time and the recently rebranded YMCA of the North announced programs to support kids (and parents!) as the school year begins virtually.

Life Time’s national Distance Learning Support Camps will help parents get some work done without constant disruptions from little ones. “Parents need help right now as they work to figure out how to best support their kids during this crazy time—and that’s what Life Time Kids is here to do,” says Alicia Kockler, vice president of Life Time Kids.

Students ages 5 to 12 can participate in half-day or full-day programs, depending on parents’ needs and comfort level. Kids are put in small groups based on local and state guidelines (in Minnesota right now, that means a max of 15 people per group indoors and 25 people per group outdoors), and receive help doing schoolwork through their devices. The camp also includes activities distance learning can’t or doesn’t provide, like fitness, arts and crafts, STEM activities, and music.

Kids will have community and structure similar to their school days, while remaining safe with masks required for all students and counselors and distancing maintained during work time and activities, plus increased cleaning and temperature checks twice a day.

The YMCA, known for its before and after school programming, will now be offering programs during the day to help alleviate the burden on parents of distance learning supervision and help. Through the Distance Learning Support program, the Y meets each family’s needs depending on the distance or hybrid learning model of the student’s district to ensure kids have a consistent schedule and stay on track.

Similar to Life Time’s programming, the Y’s distance learning support includes physical activity, art, STEM activities, and outdoor education.

Students have the option of 1- to 5-day options at the 19 metro YMCA locations offering distance learning programs. Of course, safety is top of mind, and the Y answers with social distancing, hand washing, increased cleaning, daily health screenings for kids and staff, smaller groups, staggered mealtimes, and snack time in pods. There are no age requirements on the program and the Y also offers financial assistance for families in need.

Information for local Life Time Distance Learning Support Camps at my.lifetime.life/lp/distance-learning-camp

Information for the Distance Learning Support at the YMCA of the North at ymcanorth.org/child_care