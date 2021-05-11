Let's Kick Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of MUSA Twin Cities Kickball MUSA Twin Cities Kickball A MUSA Twin Cities Kickball team dressed for the tropics on a theme night.

When Abbey Kaestner was looking to expand her activities and friend circle after her divorce nine years ago, she found the MUSA Twin Cities Kickball league. “When someone at a pickup softball game invited me to sub at kickball, I had no idea that it would start me on an almost 10-year adventure.”

Ashley Bray landed in the league more than a decade ago while working at a bar in Burnsville after failing out of her first semester of college. “One day, one of my coworkers was like, ‘Hey, you like sports. I have some friends up in Minneapolis who are starting a kickball team and they need girls. Do you want to play?’” she says. “So, I headed up to Minneapolis, knew nobody on the team, and I’ve never left. I lost touch with that coworker—she only played with us for one season.”

But for Bray, the team stuck. “I clicked with these people right away. They have become family to me,” she says. “When I think about the people in my life I can consistently count on, who I would drop anything to help—and they would do the same for me—they are definitely my MUSA teammates.”

And when Ta Ho got married in Duluth four years ago, who showed up in full force? “So many kickballers came up,” he says. “During the reception, they waited for a long time to find me to get a group picture. I think there’s more people in that picture than my family pictures. They truly are my MUSA family.”

Short for Midwestern Unconventional Sports Association, MUSA started in 2000 in Milwaukee. It is one of the few for-fun co-ed adult sports leagues in the Twin Cities and the only St. Paul-based org that offers kickball. “There’s a term I heard a while back called ‘fun fitness’ and it’s exactly what it sounds like,” says Tyler Dieringer, head honcho at MUSA Twin Cities, “running around outside with friends and sharing a laugh with an emphasis on being active.”

Over the last 20-odd years, the league, which encourages the idea of recess for adults, has grown to over 300 teams and 4,000 players across four cities in three states. The Twin Cities arm offers kickball in the summer and traveling indoor cornhole in the winter. The powers that be are also kicking around the idea of a footgolf league later in the summer—stay tuned, friends.

“MUSA was still very young (and so was I) when I first learned there was an organized league for playing a so-called children’s game,” says Stacy Cole, who’s played with the league every season since 2004. “While [our] team started out as co-workers, it has evolved over the years as people bring in their own friends and family. By now, we’re all just one big family; most of us aren’t even sure how we know each other anymore.”

2020 was a tough year for, well, everyone. MUSA didn’t have their regular seasons, for obvious reasons, but with shots going into arms and restrictions (finally, really!) evaporating altogether, Dieringer and the teams are optimistic.

The seven-week season kicks off Sunday, May 16, which is a little later than usual, but far better than no kickball at all. “We are still trying to bounce back from last year and ease into this properly,” Dieringer says. The fall session, also seven weeks, starts mid-August.

The pro sports world's return to the fields and our TVs is a huge deal, of course. But, when the sunshine rolls around, we’d rather be kickin’ it al fresco than glued to a screen behind our curtains.

“There’s no doubt that playing games as adults is important to both physical and mental health and we prefer to offer team sports that don’t need extra equipment or large skill levels in order to participate,” Dieringer says. The ballgame’s focus is not on win-loss records, kicking stats, and championship medals (though those things are fun bonuses!). Unlike the high-pressure games that grace our screens and stadiums, MUSA’s goal is to build community and provide a relaxed environment where players can be social.

That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t get a little competitive now and again. Bray’s team, The Zombie Defense League, was inducted into the MUSA Hall of Fame after the fall 2019 tournament. “It was really special to me,” she says. “We all got these little plastic medals that say, ‘MUSA Kickball Hall of Fame,’ and it’s currently displayed prominently in my living room next to the only marathon medal I’ve ever earned.”

The kickball community comes together over theme nights, league-wide cookouts, and pre- and post-game hangouts. A new division of the league caters to breweries and their employees and friends (we’d drink to that!).

Players mostly range from late 20s to 40s, Dieringer says, with some returners in their 50s. Occupations are smattered across the board, from charter school educators to project managers to those jobs that are harder to pin down. “Have you ever seen the Friends episode where Rachel and Monica try to guess Chandler's job? I'm a transpondster,” says Ho, who works in the insurance and accessibility realm at Boston Scientific.

“If you ever have a problem, I guarantee there is someone participating in this league that can help,” Dieringer says.

For Kaestner, nine years into her MUSA run, the bonds keep her coming back. “I’ve played other sports where you mostly just talk to your own team during your game, then leave.” At MUSA, she says, “folks arrive early and stay after their games to cheer each other on. People have met and married through kickball. Teams watch each other’s children while the parents are playing. We show up to support league players at fundraisers and benefits and family funerals.”

Registration for the spring season closes Wednesday, May 12. musasports.com